Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is set to forfeit approximately $108 million in unvested equity compensation following his resignation as chief executive, according to Bloomberg. The forfeited awards represent only a fraction of his multibillion-dollar fortune, raising questions about whether other developments could affect his remaining wealth.

Huang, 63, stepped down following reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whose suspected links to Chinese intelligence have been the subject of US scrutiny. However, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was acting as a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang's departure coincided with a sharp decline in Nvidia's share price, wiping billions of dollars from his estimated net worth.

Huang's Net Worth Falls Nearly $11B as Nvidia Shares Slide

Nvidia shares have reportedly fallen nearly 13% this week, according to the New York Post, reducing the estimated value of Jensen Huang's holdings. As per Forbes, his estimated net worth dropped from approximately $154 billion to $143.3 billion by Thursday, a decline of nearly $11 billion. The downturn placed him 13th on the publication's global wealth rankings, behind Walmart heir Jim Walton and his family.

Still, Huang remains one of Nvidia's largest shareholders, holding a stake exceeding 3.5% in the company he co-founded 33 years ago. Bloomberg reported that the forfeited awards account for less than 0.1% of Huang's estimated net worth.

Nvidia Faces Questions Over Huang's Exit and Possible Testimony

Crisis communications expert Patrick Riccards suggested Nvidia's leadership would prefer to avoid further confrontation with its former chief executive. 'I think Nvidia just needed to be done with this,' Riccards told the New York Post. 'They're not fools. They realise that all of them are very wealthy because of him, and they don't want him to be an enemy,' he added.

Nvidia could also face further congressional scrutiny, with its interim chief executive potentially called to testify. Riccards suggested Huang could also appear before lawmakers, saying the company's board of directors 'has to be very wary of what he's gonna say.'

How a Divorce Could Affect Huang's Wealth

A hypothetical divorce from his wife of more than 40 years, Lori Huang, could also have significant financial implications, although there is no confirmed indication that the couple plans to separate. As per the New York Post, securities filings show that approximately 740 million Nvidia shares are held through family trusts and limited liability companies.

Legal experts cited by the outlet also discussed the possibility of a multibillion-dollar settlement if the couple were to divorce. Huang will also lose the cash compensation associated with his former executive role, which reportedly amounted to approximately $7.5 million annually over the past two years.

A Potential Share Sale Could Unsettle Investors

Instead of seeking to force Huang to give up his shares, Nvidia may be more concerned about the potential market reaction if he decides to sell, including whether such a move could prompt other shareholders to follow suit, Riccards said. 'I'm sure he's (Huang) sitting down with financial planners now to determine how much of his stock he should keep and how much he should drop,' he said.

'Once they find out that he's dumping shares, it's gonna devastate this company's financial picture,' he added. There is no confirmed indication that Huang intends to sell his holdings.