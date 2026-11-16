Eric Trump-backed robotics startup Foundation Future Industries reportedly failed to pay employees despite touting a $24 million Pentagon deal, as its cash reserves dwindled after CEO Sankaet Pathak borrowed $4.6 million from the company to buy a California home.

The payroll crisis raised fresh questions about the startup's governance, its claims of military-contract success, and its ability to deliver on ambitions to build humanoid robot soldiers.

The San Francisco-based company missed its 30th October payroll, leaving employees without their wages, compelling some workers to question why the company had lent its CEO millions of dollars while struggling to meet its payroll obligations.

Pathak borrowed the $4.6 million in 2025, describing it as a short-term loan, according to CNBC. Public property records show that an LLC naming him as its sole principal purchased a $4.6 million property in Sausalito, California, in October that year.

Pathak is also Foundation Future's sole board member and owns most of the company's shares, a governance arrangement that has reportedly concerned prospective investors.

This was not the company's first payroll crisis. Foundation Future also ran short of money to pay employees in August, although wages were reportedly delayed by only about two days after an existing investor provided a bridge loan. Pathak subsequently told employees in an internal memo that he was working to secure the funds needed to pay outstanding wages.

The $24M Pentagon Contract Claim

The startup attracted attention in April when Eric Trump appeared alongside Pathak on Fox Business, where the company's reported $24 million Pentagon contract was discussed. Eric Trump, who serves as an investor and chief strategy adviser, praised the technology and said the US needed to win the robotics race.

However, the $24 million figure does not represent contracts independently won by Foundation Future. Instead, several of the government research contracts were inherited through its late-2024 acquisition of Florida-based Boardwalk Robotics, which had secured the work before the acquisition.

Foundation Future subsequently used Boardwalk's humanoid robot, Alex, as the basis for its Phantom MK-1 model. Separate reporting by WIRED also found that other government contracts disclosed by Foundation Future came through research partner Institute for Human and Machine Cognition rather than new awards secured independently by the company.

The distinction is significant because the startup has been presented publicly as a beneficiary of substantial Pentagon business, prompting criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Senator Elizabeth Warren previously questioned whether Eric Trump's involvement gave the company preferential access to government contracts.

Eric Trump's spokesperson has reportedly maintained that he has no involvement in Foundation Future's management, operations, strategic decisions, or commercial activities, including government contract negotiations and procurement.

A $3B Valuation Amid Cash Troubles

Despite its financial difficulties, Pathak has been seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars at a reported $3 billion valuation.

Foundation, founded in April 2024, is developing humanoid robots for military applications, including reconnaissance, logistics, and potentially combat operations. Pathak has described its next-generation machine as a weapons-ready robot intended to help the US compete with China.

The company's ambitions also come against the backdrop of Pathak's previous venture, fintech startup Synapse, which collapsed in 2024. Its failure left more than 100,000 Americans unable to access deposits totalling approximately $265 million, according to CNBC.

For Foundation Future, the immediate challenge is securing enough money to pay its employees while convincing investors that its military robotics ambitions and multibillion-dollar valuation are justified.

While the size of Eric Trump's stake in Foundation Future is unclear, he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. have invested in multiple defense firms, and startups backed by investment vehicles linked to the brothers reportedly secured at least $3.2 billion in government business.