Climate activist Greta Thunberg has become the centre of a storm over her detention by Israeli forces following her participation in a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

Released detainees have claimed that she was held in 'bug-infested' cells, deprived of food, water and dignity, and forced into humiliating displays in Ketziot Prison in Israel's southern Negev desert, allegations that Israel firmly rejected.

Her arrest and reported treatment have sparked an unusual backlash across social media, with users mocking her action in the flotilla as they called for accountability and investigations into Israel's handling of the entire flotilla operation.

Flotilla Intercepted in International Waters

On 2 October 2025, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, which comprised over 40 vessels carrying activists and limited humanitarian supplies seeking to challenge Israel's maritime blockade of Gaza.

The interception reportedly occurred approximately 70 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. According to Reuters, approximately 450 activists from over 30 countries were detained.

Thunberg, 22, was among those arrested. Her detention was later confirmed in Swedish diplomatic correspondence.

Allegations of Abuse in Detention

Released activists and statements seen by The Guardian and Al Jazeera report that Thunberg was held in a cell infested with bugs, forced to sit on hard surfaces for extended periods, and deprived of adequate food, water and hygiene. One detainee claimed she was 'dragged by the hair' and forced to hold an Israeli flag.

In interviews, other activists described coordinated sleep deprivation, harsh awakenings, and degrading treatment intended to humiliate detainees.

Israel's Denial and Official Position

Israel's Foreign Ministry has categorically denied all mistreatment claims, calling them 'fabrications' and asserting that detainees were treated in line with international standards.

Jerusalem insists legal rights were upheld at Ketziot Prison (Negev Desert), where detainees were held. Officials also argue that the flotilla represented a provocation coordinated with hostile actors.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that its forces intercepted the ships peacefully and that the passengers were handled professionally and with restraint.

Diplomatic Pressure & Media Backlash

Sweden's Foreign Ministry confirmed consular engagement and expressed concern over Thunberg's condition, citing dehydration and rashes, according to Reuters.

The Swedish embassy in Tel Aviv said it was 'closely monitoring' her treatment and working to ensure her 'well-being and access to legal representation.'

In Stockholm, demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli embassy demanding her release, while lawmakers from Sweden's Green Party and the European Parliament condemned Israel's actions as 'unjustifiable and disproportionate.'

Protesters rallied outside Israeli embassies; European parliamentarians demanded investigations.

Thunberg's Record of Activism

Thunberg has been an outspoken critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, previously accusing world leaders of 'complicity through silence' in what she described as a humanitarian catastrophe.

Her participation in the flotilla marks a shift from climate activism to direct political engagement. 'It's about justice, whether it's the climate or human rights,' she said in a statement released by organisers before the voyage.

She stated that Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis due to months of blockade and bombardment, even as the United Nations warned of 'catastrophic food insecurity' and widespread displacement in the enclave, where aid access remains limited.

Hostile Online Backlash

Israel has begun deporting foreign nationals detained in the operation. Thunberg is slated for deportation, possibly to Athens, under an arrangement with the Greek authorities. Other activists have already been flown to Turkey and Greece, according to reports.

Across online platforms, reactions have ranged from condemnation to harsh ridicule. Some commentators lauded the detention; others warned that mocking a detained protester crosses ethical lines.

While human rights groups have condemned Thunberg's reported treatment, there were hostile reactions against Thunberg, with social media platforms flooded with derisive comments, with some users writing, 'Good. Maybe she'll think twice before these senseless protests,' and 'This stupid brat is nothing more than a glory hunter.'

One viral post read bluntly, 'Poor, poor baby. Go play in a war zone and bad things could happen.'

Such responses have drawn outrage from fellow activists and observers who argue that mocking the detention of a young woman protesting humanitarian suffering crosses a moral line.

Thunberg's supporters say the reaction reflects growing online cynicism toward activism and a willingness to dehumanise those who confront power.