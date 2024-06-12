The latest iOS 18 update strongly hints that Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 lineup might incorporate the highly anticipated solid-state buttons.

Unveiled at the recent WWDC, iOS 18 includes a much-discussed "hide and lock apps" feature that some worry could be misused for privacy concerns related to infidelity. Among its other noteworthy additions are many AI features and several notable improvements, including enhanced visual effects.

iPhone 16: Solid-State Buttons on the Horizon?

The first iOS 18 developer preview introduces improved animations for interacting with the power button and volume rocker. These animations, which create a subtle "squeeze effect" on the screen that adjusts based on how frequently you click the buttons, hint at Apple's potential use of solid-state buttons in a future iPhone, possibly the iPhone 16.

Alongside the improved animations, iOS 18 introduces the ability to power down the phone directly from the Control Center, eliminating the need for the power button, according to a report by GizmoChina. This functionality further fuels speculation about potential changes to the physical buttons in a future iPhone iteration.

While solid-state buttons were a rumoured feature for the iPhone 15 Pro series, technical hurdles during mass production forced Apple to adopt traditional buttons last year. However, the recent iOS 18 update hints that Apple might not have abandoned this concept entirely.

The inclusion of revamped visual effects in the latest iOS version is a major sign that the Tim Cook-led tech giant has overcome the challenges of mass-producing iPhones with the new button technology.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the iPhone 16 lineup will adopt a buttonless design, potentially featuring solid-state buttons.

Adding fuel to the fire, Economic Daily News reports that Apple is partnering with ASE Group, a semiconductor manufacturer, to produce the necessary components for this innovative button technology. This collaboration hints that the iPhone 16 might indeed ditch physical buttons in favour of a capacitive solution.

Past leaks suggest the solid-state buttons will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. The Cupertino-based company could put them to rest towards the end of Q3 or early Q4 this year.

In the meantime, the iPhone 16 lineup continues to appear online in the leaks. Moreover, the much-awaited iPhone 15 series successors have been subject to many leaks lately.

While details remain unconfirmed, a new report suggests Apple is prioritizing addressing the overheating issues plaguing iPhones. This focus on thermal management could significantly improve user experience with the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Series: Bigger Battery for Better Performance

Launched with overheating concerns, the iPhone 15 series has seen software updates for thermal management, yet user reports persist. A recent leak from Majin Bu on the social media platform X suggests Apple might be taking a more permanent approach with the iPhone 16, potentially eliminating overheating issues altogether.

Leaks point to a potentially larger battery for the iPhone 16, with a rumoured capacity of 3,597mAh compared to the iPhone 15's 3,367mAh. This increase in battery size could improve thermal management and potentially lead to better battery life for iPhone 16 users.

Taking these leaks with a grain of salt is important until Apple officially unveils the iPhone 16. However, the rumours offer an intriguing glimpse into what Apple might have in store for its next flagship phone.