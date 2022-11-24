Apple's iPhone 14 series continues to garner huge popularity among iPhone fans. In the meantime, some vital information regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup has started to pop up on the internet.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the iPhone 14 series successors considering it is expected to boast newfangled features and specs. However, it is also worth mentioning that the iPhone 15 series will not likely see the light of day until next year.

Research firm Barclays claims Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has probably divulged key details about the iPhone 15 series. Notably, the new leak sheds light on the next iPhone's design.

Apple will reportedly adopt solid-state touch-based buttons on the iPhone 15 lineup. According to the report, Cirrus Logic has already informed its shareholders that it will work with a "strategic customer."

Moreover, the semiconductor company claims it will introduce a new HPMS (high-performance mixed-signal chips) component in 2023.

HPMS packs haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine that power up Apple iPhones. According to the company's CEO John Forsyth, this new component might launch in the "back half of next year."

In other words, the new component might launch in Q2 of 2023. Interestingly, this launch timeline coincides with the iPhone 15 Pro launch.

In September next year, Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 15 series. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro models would have solid-state volume and power buttons.

Also, Kuo claims the next iPhones will have a couple of additional Taptic Engines. They will offer haptic feedback that feels like pressing physical buttons.

Taptic Engines will offer a physical button-like experience without physically moving. This is similar to the new iPhone SE models' Home button.

Adding Haptic buttons could enhance the water resistance capability of iPhones. Also, it would allow Apple to get rid of moving parts that eventually wear out or break.

Regrettably, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models might retain mechanical buttons.