A 23-year-old man was executed in a public hanging carried out in the city of Mashhad, Iran.

The young man, identified as Majidreza Rahnavard, was arrested during the nationwide protests against Mahsa Amini's death. He was accused of killing two members of the Iranian security forces and wounding four others during the protests in Mashhad.

The pro-government Mizan news agency published several images of the public execution, wherein Rahnavard could be seen hanging from a crane. His hands and feet were tied, and a black bag was used to cover his head.

The execution was carried out a month after his arrest following a secretive trial. Rahnavard was also not allowed to choose his own lawyer, writes The Guardian.

"Rahnavard was sentenced to death based on coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial," said the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. He further warned that there is a "serious risk of mass execution of protesters."

This is the second protest-linked execution carried out by the Iranian regime. On Thursday, a 23-year-old named Mohsen Shekari was executed for allegedly attacking a member of the Basij paramilitary force.

Iranian authorities have charged at least 1,000 people in Tehran for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations against the country's morality police. The government has also shut down internet services in an attempt to quell the protests.

Another 23-year-old protestor, Majidreza Rahnavard, was just executed in Mashhad, Iran. No lawyer, no due process, tortured confession, sham trial. He was hanged for "waging war against God." This cruelty in the name of religion is what has secularized so many young Iranians. pic.twitter.com/p7xz9EBRDn — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) December 12, 2022

At least 326 people have been killed by security forces since the protests started in September, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO. The people who have died during clashes with security forces include 43 children and 25 women.

The protests started 10 weeks ago, after Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. The woman was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the strict dress code that required her to wear a hijab.

The authorities have called the demonstrations "foreign-backed riots." The government has refused to back down, with thousands being put behind bars for participating in protests.