Iris Stalzer, the recently elected mayor of Herdecke in western Germany, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after sustaining multiple stab wounds in her own home.

Authorities say the attack appears to stem from a personal dispute rather than a political vendetta. As investigators probe the crime scene, public shock has spread across Germany.

Stalzer, 57, who had won the mayoral election last week, was discovered by emergency responders shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday and was rushed by helicopter to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Attack Scene and Immediate Response

Emergency services were alerted shortly after noon on October 7, 2025, when Stalzer was discovered with life-threatening injuries. Authorities quickly sealed off her residence for forensic work.

Police and prosecutors have indicated no evidence of a politically motivated attack so far. They are exploring the possibility of close family involvement.

Suspects Under Question

Stalzer's two adopted teenage children—a 17-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son—are being questioned by authorities. Police found two knives and clothing believed to be implicated in the attack.

When questioned, Stalzer reportedly identified her daughter as the attacker. Prosecutors so far consider the case as one of bodily harm, rather than attempted murder.

The incident has rattled the usually quiet community in North Rhine-Westphalia, where Stalzer's election had been hailed as a victory for moderate local politics.

Attack and Investigation

According to police, neighbours alerted emergency services after hearing a commotion outside Stalzer's home. Local media reported that she may have been attacked in the street before staggering back inside.

Officers arriving at the scene found her suffering from multiple stab wounds and immediately began first aid before she was airlifted to the hospital in Dortmund.

In a statement, the Hagen Police Department said investigators are exploring 'all possible motives', though early evidence suggests the assault may have stemmed from a domestic dispute rather than a politically motivated attack. Authorities have not ruled anything out.

Forensic teams have cordoned off the area surrounding Stalzer's home, collecting evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby properties. Local prosecutors confirmed that several individuals had been interviewed, including members of Stalzer's family.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the violence as 'abhorrent and deeply distressing', saying he was 'shocked by the brutality of this attack on a newly elected public servant'.

Who Is Iris Stalzer?

Stalzer, a lawyer by training and long-time resident of Herdecke, was elected mayor on 29 September after defeating the incumbent Christian Democratic candidate in a close runoff. She had been due to take office officially on 1 November.

A member of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), Stalzer had previously served as a city councillor and was known locally for her work on education and environmental policy. Colleagues described her as 'pragmatic, approachable and deeply committed to the town'.

Community in Shock

The attack has shaken the 23,000-person town of Herdecke, where residents gathered outside the town hall to lay flowers and light candles.

While the motive behind this case remains unclear, the attack has revived memories of other violent incidents targeting public figures in Germany.

In 2019, Walter Lübcke, a regional politician with the Christian Democrats, was assassinated outside his home by a far-right extremist. This event prompted a national reckoning over political violence and threats to public officials.

More recently, several mayors and local councillors have reported receiving death threats, often linked to immigration and pandemic policies. German police say attacks on politicians have more than doubled in the past five years.