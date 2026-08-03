Footage widely shared online appears to show Israeli soldiers holding up an ambulance carrying a bleeding, heavily pregnant Palestinian woman at a Gaza checkpoint on Tuesday, despite the Israel Defense Forces insisting no deliberate delay took place.

The IDF has rejected claims that its soldiers blocked the vehicle, which was reportedly on its way to hospital. The video, circulated on Facebook and other platforms, appears to challenge the military's account.

The clip shows an ambulance halted on a dusty roadside as armed Israeli troops stand nearby. Voices off-camera can be heard pleading for the vehicle to be allowed through, with one person shouting that the woman inside is bleeding.

IDF Says Checkpoint Stop Followed Protocol

The IDF has said no deliberate delay took place and that medical evacuations are facilitated wherever possible. Officials pointed to standard procedure, saying ambulances operating in conflict zones are routinely inspected to prevent weapons or fighters being moved under the guise of medical transport.

The military says the checks in this case were carried out in line with protocol and that any hold-up was minimal, calling the suggestion that a pregnant woman was left in danger inaccurate.

No internal audio from the soldiers has been made available, meaning their reasoning and the exact duration of the stop remain unclear. The IDF has said it is reviewing the incident internally but has made no public commitment to publishing a full timeline or confirming the woman's eventual outcome.

The footage has emerged against a backdrop of severely constrained access to hospitals and maternity care across Gaza. Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that checkpoints and security procedures can turn manageable medical complications into emergencies.

Aid workers say even brief delays can prove dangerous for women experiencing haemorrhage or obstructed labour during pregnancy.

Online Reaction Highlights Competing Narratives

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The clip spread rapidly across X, Instagram and TikTok, often without additional context. Critics accused the IDF of endangering the woman's life, framing the incident as evidence of the risk faced by Palestinian mothers.

Supporters of Israel's military pushed back, arguing that short video clips cannot capture events before or after filming, and noting past instances in which ambulances have allegedly been used to transport militants.

Some questioned the severity of the woman's condition, pointing out that the footage does not show the vehicle's interior.

Humanitarian workers offered a more measured but pointed response. Medical charities have long argued that delays at checkpoints, however brief, can have serious consequences for pregnant women in crisis. One doctor, writing anonymously in a closed online forum later shared by colleagues, described the unpredictability of moving patients through military lines as deeply distressing.

The IDF has said soldiers on the ground must weigh urgent security assessments against the risks of allowing an emergency vehicle through without inspection. The absence of a detailed public account of what happened, and of the woman's condition afterwards, has done little to settle the dispute.

Checkpoint Incident Fuels Wider Gaza Access Row

The incident has become part of a wider argument over humanitarian access in Gaza. For critics, it reflects a pattern of Palestinians facing military obstacles even during medical emergencies. For the IDF's defenders, it illustrates how isolated clips can be used to obscure the security threats Israel says it continues to face.

What remains unconfirmed is the fate of the woman at the centre of the video and precisely what took place at that checkpoint on Tuesday.