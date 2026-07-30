India continued shipping weapons and military components to Israel throughout its offensive in Gaza, according to a new Amnesty International investigation published on Thursday. The rights group said the exports carry a 'substantial risk' of contributing to what it calls Israel's 'ongoing genocide against Palestinians' in the territory.

The 42-page report, titled Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel, tracked 2,596 shipments sent from India to Israel between 7 October 2023 and 30 November 2025. Investigators said Indian companies supplied at least 390,516 small arms parts for military-grade weapons, 564,970 components of explosive ordnance, including drone warheads and artillery shell casings, and 298 military vehicle parts to Israeli defence suppliers.

How Amnesty Traced 2,500 Shipments From India to Israel

Amnesty said its researchers built the report from shipment-level trade data, customs declarations, export records and corporate filings. They deliberately excluded consignments that may have been destined for civilian use, as well as parts linked to anti-missile defence systems used to protect civilians.

The organisation described its approach as deliberately 'conservative'. By excluding civilian-use consignments and defensive systems, Amnesty's findings represent a minimum estimate – making any identified military exports harder to dismiss as administrative error. The true scale of India's contribution to Israel's military supply chain is likely higher.

Nine Indian companies were named in the report, including some directly owned or controlled by the state. Separately, Al Jazeera earlier obtained 91 Indian customs export documents covering arms-related shipments to Israel in 2024, filed under a code referring to bombs and grenades. Those records showed Indian firms exporting weapons components to Israeli manufacturers including Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, IMI Systems Limited and MCT Materials.

New Delhi Silent After Amnesty's June Letter

Amnesty said it wrote to the Government of India and the nine companies in June and July 2026, setting out its findings and requesting a response. It said it had not received a reply by the time of publication.

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general, said the findings exposed a partnership that has persisted in plain sight. 'Our research reveals India's continuing support to the Israeli military and defence sector despite the genocide in Gaza, which has been broadcast worldwide on an almost daily basis for years,' she said.

Callamard added that state involvement went beyond trade policy. 'India manufactures and supplies arms transferred to Israel through its ownership and control over key supplier companies,' she said, calling on the government to immediately stop authorising exports of weapons, ammunition and parts to Israel.

India Now Israel's Top Defence Buyer, Data Shows

India has been Israel's largest defence purchaser for years, accounting for 29 per cent of Israeli arms sales between 2020 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Israel ranked as India's third-largest arms supplier over the same period, behind Russia and France.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation on 4 November 2025, aimed at expanding military, industrial and technological ties. In a joint statement, India and Israel said they had 'acknowledged the significant growth made in defence cooperation between their nations, both in scope and scale' and set out a roadmap for further collaboration.

The Legal Backdrop to India's Arms Exports

The International Court of Justice ordered provisional measures against Israel in 2024 requiring it to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court separately issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late 2024 over alleged war crimes linked to the offensive.

Modi has repeatedly referred to Netanyahu as a 'dear friend' – a relationship now under renewed scrutiny given the outstanding ICC warrant.

The report puts fresh scrutiny on India's role as a supplier, not just a buyer, in Israel's defence supply chain, a dimension of the relationship that has drawn far less attention than Western arms exports to Israel. If Amnesty's call for New Delhi to halt exports goes unheeded, campaigners are likely to push for corporate accountability measures against the named companies directly, including through shareholder pressure and export licensing challenges in jurisdictions where those firms also operate.