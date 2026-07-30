India has authorised and dispatched more than 2,596 arms shipments to Israel since October 2023, triggering severe international warnings that New Delhi risks complicity in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to a comprehensive 42-page report titled Made in India: The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel, published by Amnesty International, Indian state-owned and private defence contractors continued exporting military hardware long after international courts issued warnings over potential war crimes.

The extensive trade data tracked thousands of consignments containing small arms components, artillery shell casings, drone warheads, and armoured vehicle parts delivered directly to major Israeli defence firms, including Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

As legal experts warn of potential civil liability and corporate prosecution abroad, the findings thrust India's deepening strategic partnership with Israel into unprecedented global controversy.

Amnesty Report Details Thousands of Consignments

Amnesty says the exports show a 'substantial risk' of contributing to genocide. The International Court of Justice has already found plausible grounds for that charge in Gaza.

Investigators tracked 2,596 shipments from India to Israel between 7 October 2023 and 30 November 2025, classified under HS codes 9301–9307 for weapons, ammunition and parts, and HS code 8710 for armoured vehicles and components.

The haul includes 564,970 parts of explosive ordnance — drone warheads, artillery shell casings and more — plus 390,516 small arms components and 298 parts for armoured military vehicles. Named recipients include Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, IMI Systems Limited and MCT Materials.

Confirmed cargo includes 155mm high-explosive artillery shells sent to Elbit and explosive warheads for SkyStriker 'kamikaze' drones — the same munition type found in the ruins of Khan Younis.

International Law Clear on Supply of Military Hardware

Under international law, companies that supply military hardware to parties accused of war crimes face potential civil liability and prosecution abroad. That risk now extends to each of the named firms.

Amnesty calls its own methodology 'deliberately conservative', meaning the real number is likely higher. Researchers excluded dual-use parts and anything tied to defensive anti-missile systems before counting.

Amnesty wrote to nine Indian companies and to the Indian government ahead of publication. Not one replied. That silence carries legal weight.

The ICJ ordered Israel in 2024 to take provisional steps to prevent genocide in Gaza, and the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that same year over alleged war crimes. As of 29 July 2026, at least 247,387 Palestinians have been killed or injured in the offensive.

'Indian authorities cannot credibly argue that they did not know,' Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, adding that Indian companies 'continued to profit' while Israel's military campaign continued.

A Partnership India Won't Walk Back

Read more 'Target Israel and We Will Target You': ICC Chief Exposes Explosive Death Threats From US Senators Over Israel War Crime Files 'Target Israel and We Will Target You': ICC Chief Exposes Explosive Death Threats From US Senators Over Israel War Crime Files

The numbers are not a fluke — they are policy. India is the world's largest buyer of Israeli weapons, and SIPRI data shows India accounted for 29 per cent of Israel's total arms sales between 2020 and 2025. Israel, in turn, supplied 15 per cent of India's own arms imports over the same period, ranking third among India's suppliers behind Russia (40 per cent) and France (29 per cent).

The two countries signed a new defence memorandum on 4 November 2025, during a Modi visit to Israel. Earlier this year, another visit saw the two nations upgrade ties further to a 'Special Strategic Partnership'. Talks are reportedly underway for India to manufacture Iron Dome interceptor missiles for Israel, part of a series of agreements since. Modi has repeatedly called Netanyahu a 'dear friend' — even after the ICC issued its arrest warrant against him.

Diplomatically, India has been one of Israel's staunchest backers. New Delhi has refused to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the ICJ and has rejected calls for an arms embargo.

India has cracked down on pro-Palestine protests and activism at home. When civil society groups petitioned the Supreme Court in September 2024 to halt the exports, the court dismissed the case, ruling foreign policy was outside its jurisdiction.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has defended the trade as a matter of national interest. 'Israel has stood by us at different moments when our national security was under threat,' he said.

Rights groups warn that the trade is only growing. The BDS movement and No Harbour for Genocide flagged a 'flood' of Indian military supplies to Israel back in May, pointing to India's role supplying high-end aerospace materials and bulk military steel, components Israel's domestic industry still relies on.

As international human rights bodies renew calls for a comprehensive global arms embargo on Israel, the revelations place India's export control frameworks under unprecedented global microscopic scrutiny.