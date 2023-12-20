The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have warned civilians in the south of Lebanon, of the dangers that come with Hezbollah using the area to launch cross-border strikes on the north of Israel.

The military dropped leaflets on the remote Lebanese town of Kfarchouba. Images of the written warnings were shared on social media and confirmed by a local resident and Kfarchouba's Mayor.

One version of the message told the southern Lebanese residents that Iran-backed Hezbollah "is taking advantage of the opportunity to infiltrate your lands, and the areas around your work and livelihood".

"You must stop this terrorism for your safety by being careful," the Israeli warning continued.

Like the way Israel has accused Hamas of using civilian sites as its headquarters, the IDF leaflet said: "The concealment of Hezbollah members in civilian areas is the real danger, and this is what harms you."

Since October 7, just hours after Hamas' unprecedented massacre and capture of more than 1,400 Israeli civilians, Hezbollah fired guided rockets and shells at the north of Israel.

Last week, Hezbollah, a militant organisation that is recognised as a terrorist group by the UK and other nations, launched its largest assault on Israel last month – sending dozens of rockets into the northern towns and communities.

There have been daily clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, but even after civilians were ordered to evacuate both northern Israel and the south of Lebanon, the ceaseless conflict has led to casualties and fatalities on both sides.

Since October 7, more than 110 Hezbollah fighters have been killed by Israel. Almost 20 civilians in the south of Lebanon have also been killed by IDF air strikes.

Videos that have been posted on social media by Lebanese civilians show houses that have been reduced to rubble and scenes that could be mistaken for the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, Israel's bombardment of the enclave has killed at least 19,453 people – according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry also noted that, while the number of wounded persons in the Strip surpasses 52,000, more than 7,700 of the fatalities have been listed as children.

IDF drops these leaflets in Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon with this message:



"To the inhabitants of southern Lebanon,



It's important to bring to your attention that Hezbollah, identified as terrorists, are utilizing the chance to encroach upon your homes, your pristine… pic.twitter.com/O3JT42ea2M — Olia (@oliaklein) December 16, 2023

Hezbollah's assault on Israel has also inflicted injuries, deaths and direct hits on military targets, the Lebanese Shia Islamist political party reported.

So far, Hezbollah's strikes have killed six IDF soldiers and four civilians in northern Israel.

A spokesperson for the IDF, Commanding Officer Daniel Hagari, claimed in a statement: "Hezbollah has been increasing its attacks against Israel, firing rockets, missiles and drones – killing Israeli civilians and soldiers."

According to Hezbollah, on Sunday 17 December, the militant group launched 10 attacks on Israel in 24 hours.

The IDF sites that Hezbollah reportedly hit include a truck full of Israeli troops, a command centre, a military team, a spy site and a soldier barracks.

In response to the targeted bombardment, the IDF said that it had retaliated in equal measure on the same day.

Israel's counterattack predominantly targeted Hezbollah sites where missiles were being prepared to launch and the source of the previous missile launches towards the north of Israel.

Israel has again been accused of committing war crimes in its retaliatory attacks on the south of Lebanon after locals reported the use of white phosphorus.

Reports note that the unlawful gas has devastated farmland and was supplied by the US.

As tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border increase, there are rising fears surrounding a full-scale war between Hezbollah and the IDF.

Hezbollah has said that its assault on Israel is to divert the military from its invasion and bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The militant group also claims that its attacks on Israel are also a symbol that demonstrates Hezbollah's standing with the Palestinian people and its ally, Hamas.