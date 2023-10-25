In a speech in Parliament, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed MPs about the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel.

Sunak spoke of his recent visit to Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Sunak called Israel a "nation in mourning" and a "nation under attack" as he reported: "The violence against Israel did not end on the 7 October. Hundreds of rockets are launched at their towns and cities every day."

"Hamas still hold around 200 hostages, including British citizens", he added.

The prime minister went on to recall that he assured the right-wing Israeli government, that the UK stands "resolutely with Israel in defending itself against terror".

Sunak also told Parliament that he urged Israel's Defence Force (IDF) to abide by International Humanitarian laws and to "take every possible step to avoid harming civilians".

In regard the catastrophic explosion at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, Sunak said: "On the basis of the deep knowledge and analysis of our intelligence and experts, the British government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile or part of one that was misfired from within Gaza towards Israel."

In future, "there should be no rush to judgement", he added.

Last week, Sunak also met with President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo, Egypt. According to a government report, both Sunak and Abbas "agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians, and civilian infrastructure, and minimise the loss of innocent lives".

During the meeting, the leaders also "condemned Hamas' terrorism and stressed that Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people".

While acknowledging that Palestinian civilians are not only victim to air strikes conducted by the IDF, Sunak also recognised that Palestinian nationals "are also victims the victims of Hamas".

Last week, the UNWRA reported that Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group that has governed Gaza since 2007, had stolen more than 20,000 tons of gasoline and medicine.

UN and Israeli officials later confirmed that the theft had taken place.

While addressing MPs in the House of Commons, Sunak said: "Palestinian people are suffering terribly. Over 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in this conflict."

According to the prime minister, the UK have pledged an additional £20 million to humanitarian aid in Gaza, "more than doubling our previous support to the Palestinian people".

The UK have also deployed RAF and Royal Navy assets to the region, urging the authorities to submit to a two-state-solution and to prevent escalation.

In recent days, tensions between Hezbollah and the IDF have increased dramatically after the proscribed terrorist group launched attacks on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon.

Missiles and drones have also been fired into Israel from Yemen, demonstrating that "some are seeking escalation" – Sunak said.

Speaking of the desired two-state-solution, the prime minister revealed that all of the leaders that he had met with, including the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Qatar and the President of Egypt, agreed: "There is no solution where Hamas can be allowed to control Gaza or any part of the Palestinian territories."

After the US warned of the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalating, Hamas released two elderly women who had been held as hostages for 16 days in Gaza.

A daughter of one of the elderly women, translated her mother's account of events.

The daughter told reporters that after being taken on the back of a Hamas motorbike, her mother was beaten by sticks throughout the journey to Gaza.

Having arrived in Gaza, the elderly woman was then held captive in Hamas' notorious web and "network of tunnels".