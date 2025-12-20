Timothée Chalamet has unexpectedly crossed into UK rap culture, fuelling viral discussion after appearing in a remix of EsDeeKid's hit track '4 Raws' and delivering a lyric that compares himself to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The collaboration has ignited intense online debate, not only because of the actor's unorthodox musical cameo but also due to renewed speculation surrounding EsDeeKid's long-guarded identity. As the clip circulates widely across social media platforms, the moment has become a defining entertainment crossover story in the US and UK this week.

Timothée Chalamet's '4 Raws' Appearance and the Ryan Reynolds Comparison

The remix of '4 Raws', originally released by Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid, features Chalamet delivering a short rap verse alongside the masked artist. Initially, the original track was already incrementally attracting attention through TikTok and streaming services; however, the involvement of Chalamet definitely pushed it into the sphere of mainstream entertainment news. His participation was a famous crossover of a Hollywood superstar and the UK underground rap community that rarely happens.

One line in particular has drawn widespread attention, with Chalamet rapping: 'got model bitches in Peckham / I'm Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham'. The lyrics allude to Reynolds' famous ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC and have been seen as a very conscious parallel drawn between the celebrity power in sports, movies and overall culture. Entertainment commentators note that the lyrics' blend of bravado and irony has helped drive the clip's virality.

Besides the Reynolds reference, Chalamet's lyrics allude to his private and public life too. He hints at his affair with Kylie Jenner, even mentioning her wealth, and talks about his new movie Marty Supreme, which will be released in US cinemas on Dec. 25 and in the UK on Boxing Day. The use of such references is interpreted as a clever mix of endorsing the artist's personal brand and marketing the film.

The remix's visual aspect contributed significantly to the capturing of attention. A scene from the video of Chalamet and EsDeeKid set in different but similar, hard-scrabble city backgrounds enhances the divide between Hollywood glamour and the rough, underground UK rap aesthetic. The video clips were soon posted and circulated on Instagram, X and TikTok which in turn gave rise to reaction videos, memes, and conjectures.

EsDeeKid Identity Rumours, Fan Reaction and Cultural Impact

EsDeeKid has remained anonymous since emerging from Liverpool's rap scene, consistently appearing in a balaclava and avoiding public identification. This secrecy has fuelled persistent online theories suggesting that Timothée Chalamet could secretly be the artist behind the mask. Those rumours gained momentum earlier in the year as fans pointed to perceived vocal similarities and coincidental timing between EsDeeKid releases and Chalamet's public appearances.

Chalamet's on-screen appearance alongside EsDeeKid in the '4 Raws' remix has been widely interpreted as a response to those rumours. By sharing the frame with the masked rapper, the collaboration has led many observers to conclude that the two are separate individuals. Media coverage has noted that the pairing appears to directly counter months of online speculation rather than confirm it.

Social media reactions have been very much divided. While some fans praised Chalamet for venturing into an unexpected creative territory and being aware of internet culture, others expressed doubts about the crossover's genuineness and were not certain if the partnership was indeed a true artistic interest or just a viral moment. Nevertheless, no matter the view one holds, the engagement metrics went up notably after the remix came out.

The renewed attention has also had a positive impact on EsDeeKid's profile. Since the remix came out, '4 Raws' has experienced increased streaming activity, with the new listeners coming to the track through the details of Chalamet's involvement. Industry experts say the collaboration shows how a celebrity taking part can result in a huge boost for the lesser-known artists, especially within the digital-first music environments.

The talks are ongoing, and the remix is placed at the centre of the discussions regarding celebrity branding, anonymity in music, and the changing relationship between Hollywood and online culture. The collaboration has not yet ceased to make the news in the entertainment media and social platforms, as neither Chalamet nor EsDeeKid has gone beyond the release itself in terms of issuing more statements.