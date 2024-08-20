A UK family has been left devastated and furious after taking out a £3,900 loan to fund what they describe as the "holiday from hell." Mark Field, 61, and his wife Karen, 59, from Birmingham, had high hopes for a much-needed family getaway to Spain in June 2024. They were joined by their son Nathan, 32, daughter-in-law Nadia, 38, and their two young grandchildren, Albie, eight, who is autistic and nonverbal, and Baxter, four, for a seven-night 'familymoon' that was meant to be a celebration following Nathan and Nadia's wedding.

Expectations Versus Reality

The family had booked an all-inclusive trip through EasyJet Holidays, which included flights and accommodation at the three-star Hotel Club Es Talaial in Cala d'Or, Mallorca. The hotel, advertised on its website as offering "families all-inclusive fun," turned out to be anything but, according to the Fields.

Upon arrival, the family was horrified to discover that the hotel looked nothing like the pictures they had seen online. "It was shocking," Mark Field recalled. "The rooms were filthy, with exposed wires and broken cupboards. We had to clean the bathroom ourselves because it was so dirty."

The family's disappointment didn't end there. Their balcony overlooked a car park with a skip and bins, far from the picturesque views they had anticipated. The hotel's restaurant also fell far short of their expectations. "The tables were filthy," Mark said, adding that the family decided to dine elsewhere for the rest of their stay, a decision that cost them an additional £600.

A Series of Disappointments

The issues didn't stop at the hotel's cleanliness. The family was frustrated to discover that they had to pay one euro each for plastic cups to get drinks, an unexpected charge that only added to their growing list of grievances. A video taken by Mark shows him wiping dirt from a table in the hotel restaurant, further highlighting the poor conditions they endured.

Mark and Nadia wasted no time in filing complaints with EasyJet Holidays and the hotel management, but they were met with silence. "Nobody has apologised or acknowledged the dreadful situation we were in," Mark said. "It feels like they've just cast us off, and they don't care."

A Planned Holiday Gone Wrong

The trip, which was meticulously planned by Nadia to ensure it would be suitable for the whole family, especially given Albie's special needs, turned out to be a nightmare. "This wasn't a cheap, last-minute, 'let's just go on this and see what it's like' type of holiday," Mark explained. "Nadia is fiercely protective over her kids, and she planned it down to the last detail. She's still upset about it because she wanted it to be perfect, and it's not very often they can get away."

Nadia, a nurse, was particularly distressed by the discrepancy between what was promised and what was delivered. "The main thing is the price of the holiday and the lies – the pictures did not match the hotel," she said. "We paid £3,900, and what has hurt me the most is that we had to borrow that money. We took out a loan, and then with the money from family and friends, we paid the loan back, so it feels like I threw their money down the drain."

She continued, "It was a holiday from hell, and it ruined my honeymoon – I can't get those memories back."

EasyJet's Response

In response to the family's complaints, a spokesperson for EasyJet Holidays said: "We're really sorry to hear of Nadia's experience and that her chosen hotel didn't meet expectations. Our on-holiday support team was in close contact with her throughout the holiday, and we worked alongside the hotel to resolve the issues reported."

EasyJet Holidays offered a partial refund of £200 "to apologise for any disappointment caused," which Nadia accepted. However, she remains determined to seek further compensation. "I'm not going to stop fighting," she said.

Hotel's Statement

Hotel Club Es Talaial declined to provide an official statement but noted that several alternatives were offered to the guests during their stay and that the problems were resolved in a timely manner.

The Fields' experience serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of holiday bookings and the importance of thorough research and verification. What was supposed to be a memorable family celebration turned into a costly and distressing ordeal, leaving them with bitter memories instead of the cherished ones they had hoped for.