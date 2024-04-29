Remote workers now have the convenience and flexibility of working from Italy thanks to the new digital nomad visa. After two years of the nation's announcement towards the remote visa, on 4 April, the government announced the availability of the visa to remote workers.

The visa application fee will be 116 euros, equivalent to around $123.78 per person, according to Studio Legale Metta.

Nick Metta, a lawyer for the law firm Studio Legale Metta, has been assisting remote workers from the US to move to Italy for decades. He said, "Italian-style, everything happens slowly."

Studio Legale Metta's experience in this field can be invaluable for remote workers navigating the visa application process, ensuring a smoother and more successful application. "Now there is a pipeline of people waiting just to file the application. It's been a long-awaited visa."

According to the law firm, applicants had previously applied for a student visa in Italy, which would allow them to work part-time in Italy.

The new digital nomad visa allows people to work from Italy for one year. Those granted the visa can renew their one-year stay when their visa is due for expiration.

UK nationals without a visa can only stay in the Schengen Area for up to 90 days without the ability to work in the country. The Schengen Area includes 29 countries in the European Union, including Italy, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Italy's digital nomad visa is the most recent remote worker visa among EU nations, following Spain, which implemented its digital nomad visa in February last year. Greece and Hungary are among the EU nations offering a digital nomad visa to remote workers.

Remote workers can also request their family members join them in Italy if approved by the government. According to the Italian government, the visa is meant for those who "carry out a highly qualified work activity through the use of technological tools that allow you to work remotely."

This includes various professions such as software development, digital marketing, graphic designing, and more. If your work involves using technology to work remotely, you may be eligible for this visa.

Eligible applicants are defined as "digital nomads," self-employed freelancers, "remote workers," or those employed by an international company outside of Italy who can work anywhere, according to Studio Legale Metta.

Applicants must have a university degree or an accredited license to practice their profession. To qualify, remote workers must have at least six months of work experience in the industry, provide proof of an employment contract, submit a criminal record check, show their income is above 28,000 euros, provide evidence of their accommodation in Italy, and buy health insurance.

The income requirement is a crucial aspect of the visa application, and it's essential to note that this is the minimum income requirement. Having a higher income can increase your chances of approval.

Remote workers who cannot provide proof of a university degree or an accredited license must show that they have worked in their specific industry for over five years to be eligible for the digital nomad visa.

The government has also requested that applicants hold a passport with an expiration date of at least three months after the end of the visa period and two passport-sized photos.

After obtaining the visa, remote workers must register with the town hall to determine what taxes they will pay to the nation.

The visa application process is straightforward and efficient and is expected to take around three weeks for well-organized applicants who have filed all their tax documents, according to Studio Legale Metta's estimation.