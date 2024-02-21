In great news for travellers, the Amalfi Coast, one of the most gorgeous destinations in Italy, is set to become easier to visit soon.

Amalfi Coast, in southern Italy, is a dreamy location as it is home to a stunning coastline. However, the time-consuming journey to reach it is not-so-ideal. The closest airport to Amalfi Coast is the Naples International Airport, located approximately 64 kilometres from Amalfi City. Travellers have to fly there and then take a bus or train to reach cities such as Positano or Amalfi or take a train from Rome or Salerno.

However, reaching the dazzling Amalfi Coast will soon become efficient and smooth as it will soon open its airport, which is called the Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport. The airport is going to be around 44 KMs from the UNESCO World Heritage Site and is expected to be in operation from July this year during the peak summer season.

The airport is around 21 KMs from Salerno, a port city that is currently used as another entry point to the Amalfi coastline where visitors arrive by train and change onto local buses.

The Salerno airfield was originally established nearly a century ago as a flying school, military and private airport. It was developed to accommodate commercial flights in 2007 but all operations were suspended by 2016. Now, the airport is undergoing renovations and will soon greatly improve the paradise island's international access.

The adorable villages, beautiful cliffs and lemon groves in Amalfi Coast attract nearly five million travellers from across the globe, yearly.

Spanish airline Volotea will launch commercial flights from Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport from July 11. The low-cost carrier has already announced four services connecting the Amalfi coastline with Cagliari, Verona and Catania in Italy and Nantes in France. Flights from Nantes and Cagliari will begin in July while Verona and Catania are scheduled to start in September, according to reports in the local media.

It has also been reported that Amalfi's authorities are hoping to finish the airport's development project by 2043, by which time the airport will hopefully be able to process approximately six million passengers annually.

Meanwhile, travellers heading to Amalfi this summer must be aware of all the latest rules and regulations that they must follow to avoid any kind of fines. Italy is just another European country that has been coming up with several plans to deal with over-tourism.

Apart from its stunning coast and beaches, the Amalfi Coast is also known for its narrow roads, making it very difficult for tourists to drive around. The local authorities have devised a new rule to keep the situation under control, especially during the peak season.

In order to avoid any human traffic jams, Positano has imposed fines on people blocking the traffic to take a selfie. The fine is expected to be as high as £236, particularly during the summer season.