A massive warning over a hefty £8,000 fine has been issued to travellers who are heading to Spain in the coming days. Visitors could cost their friends or relatives in Spain a lot of money if they stay at their home without an invitation.

Following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), British travellers should be aware of a Spanish rule stating people who do not hold an EU passport will have to show proof of accommodation for their entire stay when on vacation as a tourist for 90 days or less.

There is never an issue over receiving proof of their stay if a traveller makes a reservation in a hotel or hostel. However, it may get tricky if they stay at a relative or friend's house. In this case, a traveller in Spain needs a "letter of invitation" or "carta de invitacion" from their relative or friend who will be hosting them in the country.

If a traveller reaches Spain without proof of accommodation, they will have to pay a fine. And if they do not have the letter of invitation, their hosts could be slapped with a fine of £8,000, according to Express.

Travellers from outside of the EU, including from the UK, US, and most Latin American countries, who do not need a visa to enter Spain, need a letter of invitation. A person won't need the letter until they reach customs in Spain, and by this point, it will be very difficult to arrange for it.

The letter isn't just a note from the host but an official statement that has to be issued by the local police. The person who will be hosting you in Spain needs to be either a Spanish national, an EU citizen living in Spain or a non-EU citizen with legal residence. It is the host's responsibility to acquire the letter from the local police.

It has also been urged that before travelling to Spain, people must check out the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs website to find out about the rules that apply to them.

Spain is one of the most visited European destinations among UK travellers, especially during the peak summer time. In order to deal with over-tourism and disorderly tourists, Spain has been coming up with various new rules and a traveller could face fines if they fail to adhere to those regulations.

One such rule was brought in place on Jan. 23, which states if a driver fails to use their turn signals correctly, they would be slapped with a fine of around £170.

Spain's party islands Majorca and Ibiza last year introduced restrictions on how much tourists can drink on all-inclusive breaks. Travellers can only drink six alcoholic drinks a day - three at lunch and three with their evening meal. The sale of alcohol in shops can happen only between 9.30 pm and 8 am and advertising party boats in some areas has also been banned.