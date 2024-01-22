Another coastal town in Italy has announced hefty fines if tourists stop at a crowded spot to take a selfie.

Italy's popular Amalfi Coast comprises 16 beautiful municipalities, including Positano. Amalfi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the most visited destinations in Italy and Europe, especially during the summer.

Apart from its stunning coast and beaches, Amalfi is also known for its narrow roads which make it very difficult for tourists to drive around. With the Italian hot spot receiving nearly five million tourists every year, the local authorities have devised a new rule to keep the situation under control, especially during a peak season.

In order to avoid any human traffic jams, Positano has imposed fines on people blocking the traffic to take a selfie. The fine is expected to be as high as £236 particularly during the peak holiday season, according to reports in the media.

Positano is not the only place in Italy to have introduced a new rule to deal with over-tourism.

Situated in the heart of the Italian Riviera, along the Ligurian Sea, Portofino - an Italian fishing village – last year announced a fine of £242 across two Instagram-famous photography spots. Those view points were then marked as red zones or "no waiting" areas.

Portofino is a small but gorgeous harbour known for its pastel houses, small vineyards, and hills of olive groves. While less than 1,000 people are believed to be living in Portofino, it sees thousands of tourists every year, with the numbers massively going up, especially during peak season.

Most tourists and Instagram enthusiasts flock to Portofino looking for a perfect shot as the fishing village is home to adorable houses - beautiful in both shape and colour, glamorous boutiques, and restaurants with some of the most stunning decor.

Portofino also introduced red zones to limit human traffic jams in the commune. Currently, the red zones are found in the town centre which, according to local news outlets, is "the area between Piazza Martiri dell'Olivetta and the Calata Marconi quay, to the north, and between the square and the public toilets of the Umberto I pier, to the south". These restrictions are believed to be in place between 10.30 AM and 6 PM.

Earlier this year, Venice announced its plans to limit tourist groups to 25 people and also ban the use of loudspeakers in its latest effort to combat mass tourism.

The decision to ban loudspeakers has been made because they can "generate confusion and disturbances". As per the new rules, which are set to come into place on June 1, tourist groups cannot stop at narrow streets, bridges or places of passage.

The new rules will apply to the Venice city centre and the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello. The latest announced regulations are intended to shield residents from noise and nuisance.