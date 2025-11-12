Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of John F Kennedy, has officially declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in New York's 12th congressional district. The position he is aiming for will soon be open due to the retirement of long-serving Representative Jerry Nadler.

The 32‑year‑old announced his intention to run through his campaign website with a statement: 'I'm running for Congress because the best part of the greatest city on earth needs to be heard loud and clear in Washington and deserves a representative who won't back down.'

His entry comes amid a crowded primary field and at a moment when the Democratic Party is focusing on the importance of generational change.

The 12th district covers key areas of Manhattan, including the Upper West Side, Upper East Side and midtown, making it one of the most closely watched races in New York City.

Early Life and Heritage

Born on 19 January 1993 in New York City, Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. He is the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

His complete name, John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg, links directly to his grandfather's heritage. He grew up primarily in Manhattan's Upper East Side, spending summers at his grandmother's estate in Martha's Vineyard.

The Kennedy legacy is both an asset and a burden. While the name brings recognition, Schlossberg has in recent years emphasised that he is trying to be his own person and that the times are fundamentally different from those his grandfather faced.

Ivy League to Public Service

While Schlossberg has not previously held elected office, his impressive academic and professional background stands out.

He graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a Bachelor's degree specialising in history. He later completed a joint JD/MBA at Harvard University in 2022 and passed the New York State bar exam in 2023.

Professionally, he has worked in law and policy. He has contributed insightful commentary to prominent publications such as The Washington Post, Politico, and Time. Last year, he took on the role of a political correspondent for Vogue.

In the 2024 election cycle, he served as a surrogate for Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' campaign efforts and was a delegate for New York at the Democratic National Convention.

Today, his campaign announcement leans on his belief that without control of the House of Representatives, key issues around cost of living, corruption and constitutional norms cannot fully be addressed.

It's safe to say that his run is not just as a continuation of the Kennedy political tradition but as part of the younger generation wave in Democratic politics.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F Kennedy, posted this video supporting President Joe Biden in 2024.



…and calling his cousin Robert F Kennedy Jr out for using the family name for fame and celebrity.



the #Kennedy2024 campaign was just ended. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4JNHNwJ3AY — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 21, 2023

Carving His Own Identity

Schlossberg's profile extends beyond his political ambitions and family legacy.

He has cultivated a substantial social media presence, demonstrating a notable ability to engage younger voters through modern digital platforms. His experiences abroad, particularly in Japan for both academic and professional pursuits, add an international dimension to his background.

Schlossberg has also made clear distinctions within his family's political lineage. He publicly criticised his cousin Robert F Kennedy Jr over vaccine and health policy positions, signalling a firm alignment with mainstream Democratic values.

Together, these aspects highlight a blend of media savvy, worldly experience, and approachable personality. As he embarks on his congressional campaign, it will be closely watched how Schlossberg navigates the expectations tied to the Kennedy name while establishing his own political identity in a changing Democratic landscape.