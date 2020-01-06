England has taken control of the ongoing 2nd Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, thanks to James Anderson's heroics with the ball. As we speak, the Three Lions have taken a 400+ lead in the second innings of the game on the fourth day, with South Africa waiting for their batting opportunity.

Opener Dom Sibley scored his maiden test hundred. Captain Joe Root fought hard for his 61 from 98 balls before falling to Faf du Plessis' hands, off Dwaine Pretorius' bowling. Later, Ben Stokes took charge once again to put his team on the front foot. The ICC World Cup Final's hero scored a quickfire 72 off 47 balls, which includes seven boundaries and three sixes. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's 18 balls 23 runs cameo saw two over-boundaries.

England's batting mentality in the second innings experienced a significant transformation in comparison to what they displayed in the first innings. The Proteas' disciplined bowling seemed lethal for the Europeans but not today. The English batsmen seemed to have gained tremendous confidence, courtesy of Anderson's fiery bowling over the weekend.

The English pacer's 5 for 40 marked his 28th in his test career. In the process, he overtook the age-old English record of legend Sir Ian Botham. Before returning to the international arena after 5 months, Anderson was undergoing treatment for his calf injury. Before the South African tour, Anderson last appeared in the Ashes opener last year against Australia at home.

He had only six matches between his 27th and 28th five-fors. Meanwhile, he claimed to have missed test cricket during his absence period.

The 37-year-old paceman said, "I have missed the hard graft of proper Test cricket, the hard toil of having to work for your wickets. It gives you a real buzz when you are out there and able to take wickets. That is why I still want to play cricket. You put in a proper shift and it makes all the hard work and frustration worth it. I love the challenge that Test cricket brings - trying different fields and plans when things are not going your way. That is why I want to keep going."

England scored 269 in the first innings. In reply, Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Sam Curran's tight line and length restricted the hosts to 223. England is still batting and they are likely to declare their innings before stumps. South Africa currently leads the four match test series 1-0.