A seemingly harmless summer love song has taken a stomach-churning turn after James Blunt released a music video showing him abducting a hooded man, taking him to an island and ultimately eating him.

The bizarre visual for 'Tastes Like Summer' has triggered a wave of shocked reactions online, with one post branding the video 'truly sickening' while highlighting its disturbing hostage story line.

Blunt's Music Video Turns Into Horror

Directed by Jack Howard and filmed in Ibiza, the video initially appears to match the warm, romantic mood of the song. That quickly changes when Blunt is shown with a man who has been restrained and forced to wear a bag over his head.

The hostage-like imagery becomes increasingly sinister as Blunt takes the captive to an island and appears to treat him as part of an increasingly bizarre holiday experience.

The man remains hooded while Blunt parties around him, creating an intentionally unsettling contrast between the bright summer setting and the dark treatment of the captive.

The shocking twist arrives when Blunt removes the man's hood and reveals what appears to be his ultimate fate. The man is presented as the main course before the video ends with Blunt eating him.

The deliberately grotesque story line has prompted viewers to question just how far the singer intended to push the joke.

Blunt Explains the Disturbing 'Tastes Like Summer' Twist

Blunt has openly acknowledged the macabre concept rather than presenting the video as a serious depiction of real events.

The song itself is designed as a playful celebration of attraction and summer romance. Blunt said 'Tastes Like Summer' connects the happiness of the season with the excitement of being attracted to someone.

The lyrics include the line 'your skin tastes like summer', which became the central joke behind the horror-inspired visual.

Blunt offered an especially dark explanation for the video, saying: 'The lyrics read ''your skin tastes like summer,'' and you know what...? He really did.'

Online Critics

Despite the tongue-in-cheek intention, some viewers have reacted far more seriously to the imagery.

One widely circulated post described the video as 'VERY DISTURBING' and claimed that Blunt 'kidnaps a man' before taking him to an island, forcing him to wear a bag over his head and eventually eating him.

The post concluded with the blunt assessment: 'This is truly sickening!'

Another online post linked the video's imagery to separate internet speculation surrounding actress Hayden Panettiere and an alleged 'world famous singer'. Those claims are unverified online speculation and should not be treated as evidence of wrongdoing by Blunt or anyone else.

Some fans have called the imagery creepy, while others have viewed it as an intentionally absurd horror parody.

SINGER JAMES BLUNT RELEASED A VERY DISTURBING MUSIC VIDEO! THEY ALWAYS TELL YOU THE TRUTH IN PLAIN SIGHT!



In this music video he kidnaps a man and takes him to an island where he parties with this man while forcing him to wear a bag over his head.



Later on in the music video,… https://t.co/ZOlS1aPVvG — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 18, 2026

The Song Marks Blunt's Return to New Music

Behind the gruesome visuals is a genuine summer pop track marking Blunt's first new music since his acclaimed 2023 album 'Who We Used To Be'.

'Tastes Like Summer' was produced by Red Triangle, the songwriting and production team Richard Parkhouse and George Tizzard, whose previous work includes collaborations involving Bastille, Sabrina Carpenter, Yungblud and David Guetta.

The track was written by Blunt and Red Triangle and recorded in the UK at Pig Music Studios in Banbury and at the Beach in Dorset. It was released through Blunt's longtime label, Atlantic Records.