Read more Hayden Panettiere Resurfaced Interview Exposes Being Dragged To Naked Musician on Boat at Age 18 Before Death Hayden Panettiere Resurfaced Interview Exposes Being Dragged To Naked Musician on Boat at Age 18 Before Death

Hayden Panettiere never named the famous rocker she described being placed in bed with at 18, identifying him only as a famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter in her memoir.

The revelation, first shared on a podcast in May 2026 ahead of the book's release, centred on a super yacht trip in the South of France and has left the man's identity unresolved as of August 2026.

The Yacht Encounter in the South of France

Panettiere, then 18, recounted the episode during an appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast in early May 2026. She said a trusted friend she regarded as a protector led her downstairs on the vessel to a very small room and physically put her in the bed next to an undressed very famous man who lay with his arms behind his head as if it were an average day.

WATCH: Hayden Panettiere says she was 18 when a woman she trusted as a protector took her below deck on a yacht and physically put her in bed beside an undressed “very famous” man.



“By the time I’d realized I was in danger, I was quite literally out to sea.”



“She physically put… pic.twitter.com/rz5JAyxQo0 — Scott M (@EODWX5) August 17, 2026

The betrayal took her by surprise after what had been an enjoyable outing with no prior hint of trouble, leaving her in shock and quite literally out at sea with nowhere to swim away.

She described becoming ferocious once the friend left, telling herself this was not happening before bolting and hiding elsewhere on the boat, realising no one would show empathy because such situations were nothing new to those present.

The incident occurred around the time her series Heroes was gaining attention, though exact dates beyond her age remain unspecified in public accounts.

Details From the Memoir and Podcast

Further particulars emerged in This Is Me: A Reckoning, published on 19 May 2026. In the chapter titled Trust, Panettiere wrote of a celebrity-filled super yacht in the South of France where she travelled with a close friend given the pseudonym Stella McAmis.

Toward the end of the trip, during dinner, the friend asked her to come downstairs to meet someone, guiding her along a narrow hallway into a private cabin. There she found the famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter shirtless in bed under sheets, propped on pillows with arms behind his head.

The friend whispered that she wanted Panettiere to get in bed with him before departing. Panettiere recalled thinking 'Oh my God, is he naked under there?' and initially complying in a state of shock conditioned by years of being managed in the industry.

Survival instinct then took over; she told the man 'Look, I don't know what she said to you, but this is not going to happen,' climbed out, fled to her cabin, booked a hotel and packed to leave.

She later reflected that at 18 her frontal lobes were not fully developed, leaving her less equipped for such decisions despite feeling mature after a lifetime in show business.

Why the Identity Remains Unknown

Panettiere has consistently declined to identify the British singer-songwriter or the friend involved. She explained to a news publication that the figures were people within her industry whom she might encounter again and that naming them risked lawsuits from very pissed-off famous people.

The choice protected both her and her company while allowing her to share the experience without further personal exposure. Online speculation about possible names has circulated, yet no confirmation has emerged and at least one rumoured associate of the friend issued a formal denial.