Rapper Chris Brown has been heavily trashed across social media for his explicit on-stage antics alongside a female fan, after recent footage of a 'soft porn' performance sparked immediate outrage. The viral clips, which surfaced from his Toronto show on the joint Raymond and Brown Tour with Usher, show the singer engaging in overtly graphic simulated sex acts on stage, prompting swift public condemnation.

In case you missed it, the backlash arrived shortly after Usher faced fierce pushback from fans upon announcing he would embark on this extensive North American tour alongside Brown. These latest visual displays have only poured petrol on a burning fire of public disapproval over the pairing.

Read more 'Concert or Porn Show?': Chris Brown's 'Wild' Fan Service During R&B Tour Sparks Backlash 'Concert or Porn Show?': Chris Brown's 'Wild' Fan Service During R&B Tour Sparks Backlash

Chris Brown Trashed for Explicit Tour Antics

The most contentious footage stems from Brown's performance in Toronto, Canada. While performing the track 'Get Down', the singer positioned a female attendee on all fours atop an on-stage bed. Brown was filmed aggressively simulating sex from behind. As the provocative videos multiplied across X, outraged users flocked to the platform to voice their disgust.

An exasperated observer declared the live performances were getting 'freakier each show'. Specifically addressing the Toronto incident, they pointed out the aggressive physical contact, noting that 'Chris in Toronto beating it up' and 'pulling hair and smacking a--' meant the entire tour is 'WILD.' Taking a blunter approach, a different spectator dismissed the routine entirely, branding it a 'live p-rn concert.'

Backlash Over 'Soft Porn' Performances Escalates Online

Frustrated commentators questioned why audiences spend hard-earned money to watch a 'woman abuser' and known 'crash out' simulate sex with 'random birds' on a public stage, suggesting a disturbing pattern across his shows. Another critic questioned how 'soft p-rn' from alleged hip-hop artists is considered entertaining, concluding that 'the culture is forever lost.'

Even pop royalty was dragged into the fray. As one poster pointed out, Michael Jackson never resorted to such tactics and still vastly outsells modern acts 'even in death', suggesting that Brown and Usher should simply stick to dancing, as 'they literally both know how to dance.'

Devoted Fan Defends Intimate Chris Brown Interaction

Despite the overwhelming wave of public vitriol directed at the tour, the reality for those participating paints a rather different picture. During a separate performance in New York, another attendee was captured engaging in a provocative dance with a shirtless Brown. She was hoisted into the air and positioned against a stripper pole while the rapper performed.

This fan was subsequently identified as dancer Kareem Divine. While digital onlookers tore the routine apart, Divine took to Instagram to share a collection of images from the intimate experience. She appeared entirely thrilled by the spectacle, captioning her photos, 'The process is the flex. Grateful for every step.'

Online Debate Surrounds Chris Brown Tour Behaviour

Her personal comment section quickly filled with praise rather than scorn. Close acquaintances offered warm congratulations, highlighting her long-standing devotion to the singer. Reflecting on her journey, one supporter mentioned how they had previously talked about this very moment happening, declaring that Divine is 'literally #1 Chris brown fan' and nobody goes harder for the artist.

The adoration continued as another follower branded her 'an icon and she is the moment', while a third pleaded for a detailed 'story time'. While the broader public debates the boundaries of live entertainment, the women chosen for these segments appear deeply unfazed by the controversy surrounding their moment in the spotlight.