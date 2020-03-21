Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has cancelled his plans of a summer wedding with fiancée Alizee Thevenet in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The pair will most likely think of a date after the crisis situation is over.

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother and his French financier fiancée are due to exchange vows this summer. However, according to Daily Mail, James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet think it is "not practical" to host a wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that the couple will think about their wedding date once the chaos subsides and all their guests are able and happy to attend."

Middleton proposed to Thevenet in October last year after dating for a year. The sport enthusiast then revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day with his fiancée. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine."

Middleton, 32, and Thevenet share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them.They met when Thevenet greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club last year.

The couple were pictured kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January. The entrepreneur brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton ended his five-year relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air just prior to that.

Middleton said that their dogs will play a key role in their wedding. "I still don't know which one, but they will be one of the keys of that day," he said.

He spoke about his sister Kate's royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Middleton and his fiancée attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's nuptials in May together. It was an indication that their relationship was becoming serious.

"It's like any other. They are just people who celebrate their love. That presents its vows to love and respect and be faithful. A small wedding or a royal wedding, a wedding is a wedding," Middleton revealed.