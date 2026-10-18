Newly declassified US government files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) should be examined with an 'open‑minded' but evidence‑driven approach, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has said.

In an interview with NewsNation host Blake Burman, broadcast on 25 September, the US billionaire and private astronaut discussed NASA's role in UAP studies and recent sightings of unexplained objects. Isaacman said such reports could reflect natural events or advanced military technology, rather than confirmed extraterrestrial visitors.

Isaacman Urges Caution on Extraterrestrial Claims

Asked whether reports of unexplained objects could be extraterrestrial, Isaacman said he was not ruling out that possibility.

'My position going into every one of these: one, be open‑minded,' he told Burman. 'I mean, it is kind of our job to go out and try to answer the question, 'Are we alone?' If it is aliens, I think NASA should have a seat at the table in this for sure.'

That is not the same as saying NASA has discovered evidence of alien visitors. Isaacman did not identify any particular sighting as extraterrestrial. His remarks did not confirm that life beyond Earth has been detected.

Instead, Isaacman described an approach based on investigation rather than assumption. For a subject where missing information can fuel extraordinary claims, that distinction matters.

Burman pressed him further, asking what his 'gut' told him about the unexplained sightings. Isaacman suggested that natural events or developments in military technology were plausible explanations.

He also raised the possibility of a new 'Sputnik moment,' referring to the prospect that an adversary could be testing stealthy or next‑generation technology.

The comparison was striking. The Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957 triggered a major shift in the space race. It showed how an unexpected technological advance could challenge American assumptions.

Isaacman did not claim that foreign technology was responsible for the reports. He presented it as one possibility that investigators should take seriously.

Trump‑Era Push To Release UAP Records

For context, Trump has called for the release of UFO and UAP records, prompting a government‑wide effort to identify and declassify relevant material.

The US Department of War announced an initial release of UAP‑related material, describing the collection as containing previously unseen files. Officials said additional records would be published on a rolling basis as they were reviewed and cleared for release.

Subsequent releases have expanded the collection over time. The material includes records from multiple government agencies and allows the public to access documents and videos without security clearance.

The disclosure effort does not mean the government has established an extraterrestrial explanation for these cases. The Department of War describes the published material as unresolved. Officials have not reached a definitive determination about the phenomena involved.

That uncertainty is central to the debate. A sighting can remain unidentified because investigators lack sufficient information, not because its origin must be otherworldly.

The growing collection nevertheless gives researchers and the public more material to examine. The documents may help clarify some reports, but publication alone cannot explain every unexplained observation.

NASA's Role in UAP Investigation Under Scrutiny

Isaacman's comments also highlight NASA's role within a wider government effort to examine UAP reports. The agency's involvement could prove useful where detailed scientific analysis is needed.

Still, the distinction between unexplained phenomena and evidence of extraterrestrial life remains crucial. Videos, photographs and witness accounts can raise questions, but their significance depends on the information available and whether investigators can establish a credible explanation.

Isaacman's position leaves room for several possibilities without endorsing any single one. Natural phenomena, advanced technology and extraterrestrial causes are not interchangeable claims. Each would require evidence appropriate to the conclusion.

The Pentagon's disclosure programme is intended to make more government material accessible as reviews continue. That may provide fresh leads, but more files do not prove that aliens have visited Earth.

For now, Isaacman's message is straightforward. NASA should be involved in examining the question. Remaining open‑minded means testing what the evidence shows, not deciding the answer in advance.