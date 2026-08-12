Marco Rubio has insisted there is no secret US government cover‑up of alien technology, telling a podcast on Tuesday that while 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' are appearing over American military sites, officials still do not know what they are or who is behind them.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, the US Secretary of State said if Washington had proof of extraterrestrial visitors or recovered craft, the president 'would be all over it' in a prime‑time address.

The comments from Rubio came after a steady drip of Pentagon releases on UFOs, now more formally badged as UAP, that has kept the issue simmering in US politics.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Defence to begin making public some of its UAP files. Since then, batches of documents, eyewitness accounts and cockpit videos showing fast‑moving, hard‑to‑explain objects have been posted online, fuelling arguments over whether America is confronting visitors from elsewhere in the universe or human adversaries with a technological edge.

Rubio was among the first high‑profile figures in Washington to say openly that the military was seeing things it could not explain. Years before UAP entered the mainstream lexicon, he pushed intelligence officials in closed‑door briefings and later in public hearings to account for incidents in which pilots tracked objects performing manoeuvres that appeared to defy known aerodynamics. That sceptical curiosity has made him a go‑to voice for both believers and critics in the growing UAP subculture.

Marco Rubio Pushes Back on 'Cover‑Up' Claims

On the podcast, Rubio did not pretend the mystery had been solved. 'I don't know who it is, I don't know what it is,' he said, describing objects reportedly flying over 'our military installation' that the United States does not control. In his view, that alone is enough to warrant serious inquiry, regardless of whether the explanation turns out to be alien craft, experimental American systems or a foreign intelligence operation.

Yet he pushed back firmly at the idea of a vast, decades‑long conspiracy inside government to hide alien wreckage or bodies. 'People do believe we're covering something up,' Rubio conceded. But if Washington had conclusive proof that would change humanity's understanding of life in the universe, he argued, there would be huge political incentive to reveal it. In his telling, any president would rush to claim credit, not bury the story in some classified annex.

His remarks echo a broader frustration among lawmakers who are caught between public demands for clarity and the Pentagon's preference for opacity. So far, the declassified material has been intriguing but hardly definitive. Grainy videos, radar logs and pilot testimony show that something is happening in restricted airspace. What they do not show is a crashed saucer, reverse‑engineered propulsion system or the much‑discussed 'biologics' that some UFO enthusiasts insist must be in government hands.

Marco Rubio Between Public Fascination and Official Secrecy

On Miller's show, which also featured Rubio's wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, the UAP discussion surfaced when the host asked him whether there was any conspiracy theory he actually believed. His answer was revealingly cautious. He did not endorse any of the internet's wilder speculation. Instead, he stuck close to the documented anomalies and the simple national security concern they raise.

Rubio is trying to walk a narrow path between, on one side, a public primed by decades of science fiction and classified leaks, and on the other, a defence establishment that rarely volunteers information it is not forced to divulge. Acknowledging that 'they're not ours' hints at foreign or unknown capabilities. The refusal to leap to extraterrestrials avoids being pigeonholed as a crank.

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Officially, the Pentagon has maintained that the majority of UAP reports either lack sufficient data for firm conclusions or involve airborne clutter, sensor glitches or misidentified aircraft. At the same time, it has conceded that a subset of cases remain unexplained, particularly those involving restricted military airspace. The newly released files do little to resolve that tension. They invite more questions than they answer, and they certainly do not settle the matter in favour of alien visitors.

Rubio's argument that any smoking gun would be paraded in front of cameras is, to put it mildly, contestable. Intelligence agencies are not known for reflexive transparency, and presidents have kept bigger secrets than advanced drones. But his larger point is less about the nobility of politicians and more about the absence, so far, of hard evidence.

Whatever people might share on message boards, nothing made public to date confirms the existence of recovered alien technology or non‑human remains. On that front, nothing is confirmed yet, and everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Rubio seems content to keep pressing from within the system, applying pressure for more disclosure without promising that the truth will match anyone's favourite science‑fiction plot. The mystery over what, exactly, is moving through the skies above US bases remains intact. So does the uneasy sense that the most unsettling answer may be the most mundane one: that those responsible for protecting the airspace still do not know what they are dealing with.