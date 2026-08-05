The Pentagon's newest batch of UFO files has confirmed what previous releases only hinted at: unexplained objects have been showing up over America's nuclear weapons sites since at least 1949, and not a single case has ever been formally closed.

The fourth tranche of the government's UFO disclosure effort, released on 10 July under the PURSUE programme, is the smallest of the four batches at 40 files. But it is also the most direct evidence yet that officials have never been able to explain what keeps appearing near the country's most sensitive military installations.

The release brings the total number of declassified UFO government files to 334 across four tranches. The documents themselves tell a sharper story: the same unresolved pattern, repeating for 77 years, across facilities built to store and assemble nuclear weapons.

The 1949 Los Alamos Transcript

The oldest file is a stenographic transcript of a classified 1949 conference at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, convened after a series of 'green fireball' sightings over New Mexico's nuclear installations. The attendees included physicist Edward Teller, later associated with the hydrogen bomb, Nobel prize-winning physicist Frederick Reines, Los Alamos director Norris Bradbury and government meteorite expert Lincoln LaPaz.

LaPaz told the room that 'nothing like this' had ever been observed in a meteorite drop, ruling out the leading natural explanation at the time. Teller raised the possibility of an 'electron phenomenon'. No conclusion was reached, and the transcript remained classified for 77 years.

The 2015 Pantex Lockdown

A more recent file shows that similar reports continued into the 21st century. In September 2015, ground radar at Pantex, the United States' sole nuclear weapons assembly plant, detected a silent, diamond-shaped object.

The facility went into lockdown, and armed officers followed the object by vehicle for several miles before losing it. Video and witness statements were sent to an FBI agent and to Sandia National Laboratories. No findings from either have been made public.

Another document is a joint US Air Force and Naval Intelligence study from December 1948, which reviewed roughly 210 incidents. The authors concluded it would be 'unwise to overlook the possibility that some of these objects may be of foreign origin', a Cold War-era reference to the Soviet Union.

The study was marked for destruction on its own routing slip and stayed out of public view for 78 years before appearing in this PURSUE release. The document does not identify a specific source for the sightings it examined.

The Yellow Sea Video That Disrupted Its Own Sensors

The latest batch also includes six videos recorded by US Indo-Pacific Command between 2023 and 2025 over the Yellow Sea, South China Sea and East China Sea. The files list locations and dates but do not add commentary on the wider geopolitical context of those waters.

One 2023 recording from the Yellow Sea reportedly shows an object affecting the electro-optical and infrared sensors used to track it, not only appearing on camera but interacting with the equipment capturing the footage. A separate 2025 infrared clip follows what Pentagon documentation describes as 'an area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star'. The file leaves altitude, behaviour and origin blank.

334 Files, Zero Closed Cases

Across four PURSUE releases and 334 declassified files spanning 1948 to 2025, no incident involving a US nuclear site has been publicly closed with an identified cause.

The 1949 Los Alamos case ended without the attending scientists reaching a conclusion. The 2015 Pantex incident was referred to the FBI and Sandia National Laboratories, and neither agency has released findings. The 1948 Air Force–Navy study noted 'foreign origin' as a possibility it could not exclude and was then marked for destruction rather than brought to a definitive conclusion.

The Pentagon's own release does not close any of these cases. Each relevant file is listed as unresolved in the accompanying documentation.