Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had to be dragged away by umpires and coaching staff following a nasty exchange with a mouthy spectator who took a cheap shot at his mental health battles during Sunday's dust-up at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

The whole thing kicked off after Duran skied one to centre in the top half of the inning. That's when some gobby Guardians supporter reportedly shouted that the 27-year-old 'should have killed himself when he had the chance' – a proper low blow referencing Duran's previous suicide attempt back in 2022.

All hell broke loose near the dugout as teammates and officials piled in to calm the lad down, while stewards scrambled to spot the nutter who'd crossed the line.

Fan Taunts Duran: A Disturbing Confrontation

Umpires and coaches restrained Duran after a spectator apparently 'crossed the line' with remarks aimed at the Red Sox player following his flyout in the prior half-inning.

'You could see something had properly kicked off between Jarren and someone in the stands,' said Pete Morris, a Red Sox fan who'd made the trek from Portsmouth to Cleveland for the series. 'The lad was absolutely fuming – white as a sheet but red with anger at the same time, if that makes sense.'

Though the NESN broadcast didn't air the grim comments, former Red Sox player turned pundit Will Middlebrooks later spilled the beans on the shocking nature of the abuse on social media.

'Some things are well beyond banter,' Middlebrooks wrote on X. 'What was said to Duran today crosses every line of basic human decency.'

Duran acknowledged the accuracy of this account by sharing a screenshot of Middlebrooks' X post on his Instagram Story. The Red Sox outfielder also shared an image of the person who allegedly heckled him. This remark from the fan occurred during the top of the seventh inning after Duran's pop-out to left field.

The baseball player heard the spectator and remained at the dugout's edge, fixing his gaze on the individual before moving to confront them after the inning's top half concluded. However, NESN sideline reporter Jahmail Webster reported live that the umpires and his coaches intervened.

Guardians Issue Apology After Fan Incident

Following the event, the Guardians issued a statement indicating they had identified the involved spectator and would collaborate with Major League Baseball to determine the subsequent steps.

'We recognise the gravity of the behaviour at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature. We apologise to the Red Sox organisation, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation,' the Guardians' statement read.

The heckler quickly left the situation and departed the stadium. However, according to Cleveland.com's report, their comment was so offensive that other spectators nearby assisted security in identifying the individual.

Duran's 2022 Suicide Attempt

In a candid revelation, Duran previously shared his struggles with mental well-being and his attempt to take his own life in the wake of on-field difficulties during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He opened up about this challenging period in an episode of the Netflix docuseries 'The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox.'

Duran's decision to disclose his 2022 suicide attempt to the Netflix cameras wasn't for personal relief alone. Instead, Duran clearly stated that his main intention was to support others facing similar challenges.

'The whole purpose of me sharing it is just to get it out there and let people know that they're not alone,' Duran said, per MLB.com. 'Even if I can just help one person, it's meaningful. I'm just trying to let people know that there's always help and to make sure that they're reaching out,' he added.

'The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox,' an eight-part documentary series, on 8 April. Media outlets that received advance access shared details about Duran's disclosures in Episode 4 starting the next day.

Long before his All-Star recognition, Duran faced such intense depression that he tried to end his life, a revelation the outfielder shared with Netflix in the documentary series.

'Still Alive': The Story Behind Duran's Mental Health Struggle

Episode 4, 'Still Alive,' powerfully highlights Duran's unsettling, deeply moving, and brave journey through mental health challenges while exploring his rise to becoming one of Major League Baseball's most electrifying players.

The difficulties Duran experienced on the field in 2021 and 2022 had a profound off-field impact, causing him to feel like he wasn't meeting his own goals and fans' expectations. During this period, Duran arrived at a critical turning point.

'I was already hearing it from fans,' Duran recalled to Netflix. 'And what they said to me, [it was like], 'I've told myself 10 times worse in the mirror.' That was a really tough time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore ...,' per MLB.com.

'When you say 'here,' you mean 'here' with the Red Sox or 'here' on planet Earth?' Director Greg Whiteley asked. 'Probably both,' Duran responded. 'Yeah. Probably both. I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened. So, to this day, I think God just didn't let me take my own life because I seriously don't know why it didn't go off,' MLB.com reported.

'I took it as a sign of, "I might have to be here for a reason', so that's when I started to look myself in the mirror after the gun didn't go off. I was like, "Do I want to be here or do I not want to be here?" That happened for a reason and obviously, you're here for a reason so let's be the way you want to be and play you want to play and live the way you want to live,' MLB.com noted.

'Obviously I was aware of it, and since I learned about it, I've given him support, love, and somebody that he can talk to,' said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. 'That door is always open. The relationship has grown throughout the years. Obviously, there's been a lot of private conversations about the subject,' per MLB.com.

'I truly believe that him opening up is going to help a lot of people. It takes a person with courage and being transparent and genuine to do that. I hope that's how we see it, right? He will impact others, and he's going to save lives with what he did with Netflix,' as reported by MLB.com.

Red Sox Leadership Commends Duran

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy commended Duran for his openness in discussing such a difficult period. It's well-known that the Red Sox organisation has one of the most comprehensive mental health support systems in Major League Baseball.

Duran initially began to speak publicly about his mental health challenges in 2022, starting with a conversation with Chris Cotillo of MassLive. 'It has been pretty hard,' Duran told MassLive in August 2022.

'I can't talk about too much of it, but I've been pretty low this year. It has been a struggle to stay here [in the Majors]. I don't really talk to my family about my low points because I'm so closed off to everybody,' Duran told Cotillo.

'I'm kind of just tearing myself up internally and get pretty depressed and stuff like that. I find it hard to reach out to people because I don't want to bother other people with my problems. I kind of just build it up inside myself, which obviously makes everything a lot worse,' said Duran as per MassLive.

In 2023, Duran began the season in Triple-A but demonstrated his full potential after being recalled to the Major League team early in the year. He has since become one of Boston's pivotal players. Duran's career reached new heights in 2024, culminating in him being named the All-Star Game's MVP.

However, he was also involved in a regrettable event on 11 August of last season. During his team's 10-2 defeat to the Astros, camera audio captured him uttering a homophobic slur towards a heckling fan. Consequently, the Red Sox issued him a two-game unpaid suspension.

Finding His Way Back: Duran's Journey of Healing

While connecting with others remains a developing comfort for Duran, he is actively working on it. Additionally, the practice of journaling his emotions has proven to be a valuable tool in his recovery. 'I've definitely reached out a lot more than I used to, and that's a big thing for me,' said Duran, according to MassLive.

MLB.com quoted Duran as saying: 'And even when I tell myself, 'I'm not going to bother someone with this,' l go back to like stuff that I journaled before that told me like, "Hey, if you ever get into this headspace again, make sure you reach out."

'So I just kind of remind myself that it's important to reach out and just knowing that other people are doing that, because I talk about it, it's really heartwarming. And I hope that I can help spread the love that people need to support each other,' said Duran as per MLB.com.

'No, not at all. But the situation just kind of happened, just kind of unfolded, and I was kind of sitting there kind of quiet, didn't really think that it was a good moment to talk about it. But then I just kind of thought this could possibly help people out there that don't really want to talk about it. So I just kind of took that leap of faith and hoped that it was going to do more good than bad,' Duran added.

Finding Strength: Duran's Path To Mental Wellness

Duran is currently in the initial stages of establishing his own foundation, with the aim of assisting individuals in accessing the mental health support they require.

'I just wanted to kind of say that I've had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they're disappointed in me, and I just wanted to let them know that I'm sorry for my actions and I'm gonna work on being better for them,' Duran said the day he was served his suspension, MLB.com reported.

Duran maintains a consistent focus on his mental well-being by keeping a daily journal. Furthermore, he carries reminders with him to the field each day that are connected to his mental health journey.

'On [the tape on] my left wrist, I write, '[expletive] 'em', because it's me telling my demons, 'You're not going to faze me,' Duran told Netflix. 'And on my right wrist, I write, 'Still alive' because I'm still here and I'm still fighting.'