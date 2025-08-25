A wrestling event in Los Angeles turned violent when Raja Jackson, the son of mixed martial arts star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, attacked independent wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu.

The incident, which took place on 23 August at a Knokx Pro Wrestling show, was streamed live on Kick and quickly circulated online. What began as a scripted performance turned into a real assault, leaving Smith in hospital and prompting a police investigation.

A Match That Went Too Far

During the segment, Jackson entered the ring and body-slammed Syko Stu before delivering more than 20 punches to his head. Other wrestlers rushed in to restrain him as shocked spectators looked on.

Smith, a respected figure on the independent circuit and a US Army veteran, was taken to hospital in serious condition. Early speculation online suggested he had died, but those fears were later dispelled. Reports confirmed he was awake and stable, according to People.

From Performance to Assault

Initial reports suggest the opening body slam had been planned as part of the show. Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the slam was scripted, but the barrage of punches was not. The unscripted violence went far beyond the expectations of the performance.

Accounts indicate tensions may have been heightened by a backstage incident earlier in the evening, when Smith allegedly struck Jackson with a beer can. What may have been intended playfully is believed to have provoked the violent outburst in the ring, according to the BBC.

Fallout to Investigation

The reaction was swift. Kick, the streaming platform that broadcast the match, banned Jackson following widespread criticism. Knokx Pro Wrestling issued a rare statement condemning the assault, describing it as unprecedented in the promotion's 17-year history, The Independent reported.

The Los Angles Police Department confirmed the case is being treated as an assault rather than a staged event. Jackson has not been arrested, but police are gathering evidence, and the investigation remains open, according to VOP News.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson addressed the incident on social media. He claimed the clash was intended as a scripted routine but went wrong, adding that his son had suffered a concussion days earlier and should not have been performing. He apologised on Raja's behalf, describing it as a lapse in judgement.

Reactions From the Fight Community

The footage drew strong criticism across the combat sports world. Boxer Ryan Garcia called it one of the most troubling wrestling incidents he had seen. Commentators questioned the safety protocols in smaller wrestling promotions and whether performers are adequately protected.

theres no excuse, dude knew he was out cold and still full sent.. shameful — SellSword (@sword_sell) August 24, 2025

Negligence on self control. WWE and or MMA or boxing. I’ve never seen this happen before. Referee either stops it or the person has enough self control to stop themselves out of respect to the other persons health. — Taylor Wade (@stalefeed) August 25, 2025

He was bullied earlier on and hit in the head with a drink by dude then the promo told raja to go in ring and to do a work .. negligence on the promotion — EWALKEE_ (@EwaukEE_) August 24, 2025

Looking Ahead

What was meant to be a choreographed segment instead led to serious injury, a streaming ban, and a police inquiry. While Quinton Jackson has sought to downplay the incident as a scripted sequence gone wrong, authorities and observers are treating it as a case of assault that has exposed shortcomings in oversight and performer welfare.

For now, the focus remains on Smith's recovery. As investigators examine what went wrong, the incident has reignited debate about the blurred line between theatrical performance and genuine violence in professional wrestling.