Celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan has died by suicide at age 46, authorities have confirmed.

Kaplan, known for his work with stars including Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria and Bethenny Frankel, died in a New York City hospital on New Year's Eve, according to TMZ.

Authorities ruled the death a suicide, citing blunt impact injuries of the torso and extremities as the cause. Law enforcement sources said the injuries were consistent with a fall from height.

The 46-year-old also appeared on Logo's 2016 reality dating series 'Finding Prince Charming', where he competed for the affections of bachelor Robert Sepulveda Jr alongside 12 other contestants.

Second Death From Same Show

Kaplan's death marks the second tragedy to strike the 'Finding Prince Charming' cast in less than a month.

Fellow contestant Chad Spodick died by suicide on 3 December at age 42 in Florida. Dispatch audio obtained by TMZ revealed Spodick had hanged himself in a backyard.

The 2016 series, hosted by *NSYNC's Lance Bass, featured 13 gay men living together whilst competing for love. Both Kaplan and Spodick were eliminated in the early weeks of the show's only season.

A Celebrated Career Behind the Scenes

Beyond reality television, Kaplan built a distinguished career as a celebrity makeup artist trusted by Hollywood's elite.

He first gained recognition in 2005, working with Brittny and Lisa Gastineau on their E! reality series 'Gastineau Girls'. From there, his client roster expanded to include A-list names such as Cyndi Lauper, Lynda Carter, and Tinsley Mortimer.

Kaplan maintained close friendships with many of his clients over decades. Kelly Osbourne, who worked with him for 25 years, paid tribute on Instagram Stories following news of his death.

'I'm devastated. I love you so much,' Osbourne wrote. 'Thank you for all the love, laughter, and joy you brought to my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you.'

She also promised to care for Kaplan's dog, Coco, writing: 'I promise to make sure Coco is always looked after.'

In additional Stories posts, Osbourne described Kaplan as 'the best wing man a girl could ask for' and said she would 'forever miss our late night FaceTimes'.

Industry Mourns a Beloved Artist

Bethenny Frankel, who recently worked with Kaplan on several campaigns, also shared her grief on Instagram.

'Jasen Kaplan had a positive energy that was infectious,' Frankel wrote. 'He was fun, vibrant, and always brought his A game. The world lost a one-of-kind gem on New Year's Eve, which still doesn't feel real.'

She described him as 'magnetic, generous, supportive' and recalled how he would send her weekly messages with product recommendations.

'His last one was a fancy Hello Kitty cookie jar that reminded him of me,' Frankel shared.

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day and other celebrities also took to social media to mourn Kaplan's passing, with many sharing memories of his infectious personality and professional dedication.

Investigation Ongoing

The New York Police Department confirmed to Page Six that they were investigating the death of a 46-year-old man at Kaplan's Hell's Kitchen apartment building.

Sources told the outlet that Kaplan died in a hospital hours before the ball dropped in Times Square to mark the new year.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet released additional details.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.