It would seem that Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon tech guru Jeff Bezos, has found a new love and has even sealed it in marriage. Scott reportedly tied the know with a private school science teacher in Seattle.

Scott, known for her philanthropic achievements, and also considered as one of the richest women in the world thanks to a divorce settlement with Bezos in 2019, tied the knot with Dan Jewett.

Scott's husband is a private school teacher in Seattle, particularly at the Lakeside School, a report from Wall Street Journal stated. According to the report, Scott's author page in Amazon stated that she lives in Seattle with her husband Dan and her four children.

In 1994, Scott helped Bezos set up Amazon and was with him as it grew into a global empire. In 2019, they divorced after having raised four children. The issue that broke out before the controversial separation was that Bezos had an affair with Lauren Sanchez.

The divorce settlement made Scott richer by 20 million shares in Amazon. It is roughly a four percent stake in the company. At the time, Amazon shares were at $30 billion.

Jewett wrote in a Giving Pledge letter that he is now married to one of the kindest and most generous people that he has known. He also stated that he is joining Scott in her commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth in order to help others, New York Post reported.

Scott said she has donated almost $4.2 billion to charity. This was done in just four months in order to help support many Americans who struggled because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bezos announced in February that he is stepping down as the CEO of Amazon. He declared that he will transition to the role of being the executive chair in the third quarter.

Bezos said that Andy Jassy will take the role of CEO. Jassy is the head of Amazon Webs Services. He said that the move was not about retiring and that he has never had more energy. "I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have," said Bezos.

As for Jassy, Bezos is quite confident about him. "Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have," said the tech guru.