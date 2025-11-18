A newly released email claims Jeffrey Epstein once sat with his arm around Princess Diana during a dinner at London's Serpentine Gallery in 1994. The message appears within Epstein Emails recently placed before the House Oversight Committee, which now lists Princess Diana, King Charles, and Queen Camilla among several high-profile names.

The document came from an 8 October 2016 draft biography written by Michael Wolff about Epstein. That draft formed part of Epstein Files that detailed moments surrounding the late financier's social life. How Wolff gathered those details remains unclear, yet the account has drawn renewed attention due to its striking claims.

One passage reads: 'In 1994, just at the moment when Prince Charles is on television acknowledging his love for Camilla Parker Bowles, Jeffrey Epstein is sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in London'.

It adds that the late princess wore her famous 'revenge' dress that night. Another version of the draft simply described Princess Diana seated beside him without any mention of his arm. Wolff's biography was planned for New York Magazine and expected to run over 8,000 words.

A separate email from 2015 shows someone sought Epstein's confirmation about that evening although no response appeared within the records.

Trump and Epstein had a Contest

Wolff also said Epstein and Donald Trump once pursued Princess Diana after her separation from Charles. He discussed their behaviour during an August episode of the 'Inside Trump's Head' podcast.

Wolff said: 'They had a competition, Trump and Epstein'. He added: 'Of who would be the one, the first one to sleep with Princess Diana? ... They just understood, what could you get from these people? Both Trump and Epstein. What can you get from somebody, is the question you would always ask about anybody'.

His comments renewed focus on how Princess Diana remained a subject of interest among powerful men who moved within overlapping social circles during that decade.

Epstein Was Close to Diana's Friends

Further references to Princess Diana surfaced within an interview between Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell described Epstein's earlier time in London and said he met many prominent figures.

She said he grew friendly with Rose Monckton and Dominic Lawson who moved within the same social world as Princess Diana. Maxwell suggested that Epstein expected another meeting with the late princess at an event arranged by Monckton.

She said: 'I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe, was organized by Rosa'. Maxwell added: 'I don't know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she... I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but... I'm not going to do that'.

These points broaden understanding of how Princess Diana appeared within Epstein Emails and related records. They also reflect deeper interest in events that shaped Epstein Files now under public review. Further releases may present additional material involving people connected to both Epstein and Maxwell.