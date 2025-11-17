Former Duchess of York, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, is reportedly seeking control of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Adelaide Cottage, following her removal from the royal family.

Sources suggest that Fergie is planning to relocate to Portugal and rebrand herself as a 'global empowerment leader'. Critics called the former Duchess 'greedy' and 'grabby' over links to discredited businessmen and using her royal connections for financial gain.

Insiders defend Ferguson, emphasizing that no formal requests have been made regarding Adelaide Cottage. Sources insist that there are no official negotiations with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Fergie's Fall From Grace Starts and Ends with Epstein

Ferguson's public image has long been complicated.

Despite being ousted from family events and charitable roles following the resurfacing of her 2011 email to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, where she called him her 'steadfast, generous, and supreme friend', she remains determined to reclaim public attention.

Sources close to the Yorks argue that media narratives exaggerate her demands, yet observers note Ferguson's long history of capitalising on royal association for wealth and status.

According to the Daily Mail, her behaviour in private and public life has attracted controversy for decades, from living rent-free at the Royal Lodge for 29 years alongside her ex-husband, ex-Prince Andrew, to a series of high-profile affairs that damaged her reputation.

Royal historian Dr Allan Starkie recalled Ferguson's affair with Texan businessman Steve Wyatt while pregnant, showing the former Duchess' clear disregard for protocol and discretion.

Now, with her ex-husband stripped of his royal titles and privileges, Ferguson is grasping to her last bit of royal claims.

Allegations of Being 'Greedy' and 'Grabby'

Christopher Wilson, who has long reported on the Yorks, described Fergie as someone who 'will take everything — then bite your hand off to get the rings as well'.

Wilson explains that this assessment comes from close observation of Ferguson's pattern of using personal relationships for gain. From lucrative book deals to paid appearances at exclusive events, Fergie has consistently transformed royal notoriety into commercial opportunities. This, in turn, attracted media attention to the Yorks even more.

By reportedly moving to Portugal, she joins her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at their oceanfront villa, CostaTerra Gold and Ocean Club.

The relocation would allow Fergie to pursue a self-styled career as a 'global empowerment leader', offering books, lectures, and wellness seminars aimed at women's leadership and confidence.

However, critics question the credibility of such ventures, given her history of failed business projects and unpaid debts.

Even during her marriage to Andrew, Fergie's financial dealings raised eyebrows, including alleged attempts to use royal sources for private investments.

Is this Fergie's Last Attempt to Use Public Image for Gains?

Surprisingly, even during the entire scandal, Ferguson maintained a level of public affection more than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. But this is partly due to her daughters' visibility and her media presence.

Historian Andrew Lownie, however, warns that her value in the royal lineage has diminished over time, with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie now ninth and twelfth in line to the throne. Now's the time for her rebrand, but her success remains to be seen.