Songstress and actress Jennifer Lopez plays the role of Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper, in the movie "Hustlers." Her character was inspired by Samantha Barbash, an adult entertainer turned entrepreneur and it made Lopez nervous.

Jennifer Lopez sat down with Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina for the Oscar Actress Roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about her role and the stripper performance. She revealed that for the first time in a very long time she was not only nervous, but "absolutely terrified" to do the famous opening number.

Later, she reveals that it was her idea. If it was not for Lopez, the number wouldn't have been a part of the movie. She said that the stripper performance was not even a part of the script.

"It (script) just said, 'Ramona finishes a final flourish,' and then me and Destiny meet. I was like, 'No. She's like the big moneymaker at the club. She has to show why. We can't say it, we have to do it. I have to dance on the pole. I have to show them. I have to go there,'" she said.

The Latina singer is known for her scintillating dance numbers said that performing the dance "was so scary."

"First time in years like my heart beating out of my chest and going oh my god I am really nervous."

Lopez's character in the movie is a combination of a club performer and a criminal. Ramona along with Constance Wu's Destiny, Julia Stiles' Elizabeth, Keke Palmer's Mercedes, and Lili Reinhart's Annabelle come up with a daring scheme when 2008 economic collapse hit their business.

In addition, Lopez revealed that she wanted to feature as a leading star in romantic comedies, but it wasn't until 2001 when she booked herself her first rom-com "The Wedding Planner" starring Matthew McConaughey.

Meanwhile, Lopez is no stranger to on-set harassment. She shared an experience where she was asked by a director to "see her boobs" during fitting, but she refused despite being panicked.

The Actress Roundtable airs on Sunday, January 12 on Sundance TV.