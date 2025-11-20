US President Donald Trump triggered a fresh wave of criticism on 14 November 2025, after he confronted a Bloomberg reporter aboard Air Force One. When asked about his past links to Jeffrey Epstein, Trump leaned forward, wagged his finger, and said, 'Quiet, piggy'.

The clip resurfaced online days later, spreading quickly across social media on Tuesday. The moment stunned late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who replayed it during his show and questioned how a presidential outburst like that received so little coverage.

Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Trump's 'Quiet, Piggy' Comment

Kimmel shared the incident with his studio audience. He showed the Air Force One footage and paused several times in disbelief. He noted that Trump's tone would not pass a workplace harassment training video.

Kimmel also joked that if the Air Force One pilot acted in a similar manner, he would be removed from the cockpit. His commentary mixed short jokes with sharp criticism, highlighting what he viewed as unprofessional conduct by the President.

Kimmel Blames Trump's Meltdown on Epstein Files

Kimmel said Trump's reaction was linked to pressure surrounding the possible release of Epstein files. He pointed out that Trump appears agitated whenever Epstein's name is raised.

'Trump is not a happy little meal right now', said Kimmel.

The TV host further stated, 'Every time he gets asked about Jeffrey Epstein, he loses his mind'.

He described the President as experiencing mounting stress due to the congressional effort to force the publication of documents tied to the Epstein investigation.

Kimmel also suggested that Trump tried to change the narrative by arranging high-profile meetings to draw attention away from the issue.

Jimmy Kimmel Talks About Epstein Files Congressional Vote

On 18 November 2025, Congress moved decisively. The House approved the release of the Epstein files by a vote of 427–1, and the Senate passed the measure unanimously.

Kimmel said the aim was to secure a margin so wide that Trump could not block the bill. He noted that even Speaker Mike Johnson, one of Trump's strongest allies, voted in favour of releasing the documents.

Kimmel warned viewers that the process was not finished. He expressed doubt that Trump would allow a full release of the material. He said Trump could still delay or decline parts of the disclosure by citing national security or the need to protect ongoing investigations.

Kimmel suggested that something about Trump's sudden support for the release felt unusual. He also joked about the special treatment he believed certain individuals might still receive.

Other TV Hosts Also Commented on Epstein Files Vote

Other late-night presenters reacted to the congressional vote. Stephen Colbert said the near-unanimous decision was rare in modern politics. He pointed out that many Republicans, including those aligned with Trump, shifted their position after months of resisting efforts to make the files public. Colbert described the vote as a major setback for Trump.

Colbert also questioned Republican claims of long-standing support for transparency. He referenced earlier comments from Speaker Johnson and mocked the shift in tone following the overwhelming vote. He added remarks about Trump's previous comments on foreign leaders, using them to frame the day's developments.

Seth Meyers addressed the topic as well. He joked about Trump receiving gold from visiting officials and commented on a televised interview in which Trump appeared confused about the phrase 'raising children'. Meyers suggested the President's recent comments added to a pattern of unusual behaviour as pressure builds around the Epstein case.