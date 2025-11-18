Candace Owens has intensified speculation surrounding Charlie Kirk's death by insisting that a series of Egyptian intelligence-linked aircraft were not monitoring the Turning Point USA founder at all, but his wife, Erika Kirk. Her claim, paired with spiralling online theories, has fuelled continuing debate over the circumstances surrounding the 12 October shooting.

Speaking on her podcast, Owens alleged that flight-tracking data showed Egyptian military aircraft overlapping with Erika's international travel routes around seventy times in recent years. She argued that the pattern went unnoticed only because nobody had pieced the data together until she drew attention to it.

Online discussions quickly resurrected earlier unverified claims that Erika, born Erika Lane Frantze, had distant family connections to US military-contracting circles. These theories, though unsupported by any official sources, form the backbone of the online belief that foreign intelligence may have been surveilling her — not Charlie.

Owens told listeners her suspicions intensified when her critics reacted with what she described as 'full-blown panic'.

'I trust my gut instincts always,' she said. 'And my gut started to tell me they suddenly began panicking when I discovered the Egyptian planes. They did what we now term a pre-bunking... they send out a full fleet against you to shut you down before you say anything that they do not want you to know.'

Timeline Sparks Online Frenzy

Owens pointed to her viral 11 October post, in which she claimed an Egyptian military aircraft departed Provo the same morning Charlie Kirk was shot. A minor time-zone error, she said, sparked an aggressive pushback.

'An account that did not even exist wrote, "Oh, the time zone is wrong,"' she recalled. 'Next thing you know, it was trending. They pretended it had been officially debunked just because the departure time was wrong.'

Owens said that while she briefly went off air for a two-week break, the online reaction escalated beyond anything she expected. Some users twisted her comments, falsely alleging she had accused Erika Kirk of murder.

'I am certain of it,' Owens said. 'This was all happening because I mentioned the Egyptian plane.'

Viral Claims About Erika Kirk Remain Unsupported

The controversy worsened after social media posts accused Erika Kirk of receiving a suspicious money transfer before the shooting and meeting two unidentified men within forty-eight hours of Charlie's death. Another post alleged the company involved in the supposed transfer dissolved shortly afterwards.

However, none of these claims have been verified. Authorities have released no evidence of financial anomalies, secret meetings, or foreign involvement.

Fact-checking organisations and major news outlets continue to classify the theories as unfounded.

Some political influencers added fuel by claiming Charlie Kirk had recently softened his pro-Israel stance, suggesting a possible motive — claims also unsupported by any credible investigation.

License plates for our “Egyptians” on the day of the assasination are as follows:



Silver 2025 Toyota Rav4, Utah license plate number T092ZS.

White 2025 Toyota Camry, Arizona license plate number CWN9872

2023 Toyota Rav4, Utah license plate number T912KM

2025 Toyota 4Runner,… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 18, 2025

Owens Doubles Down on 'Egyptian Flights Theory'

Despite the lack of substantiated evidence, Owens maintains the flight-tracking data deserves scrutiny.

'Why did they keep going back to Erika?' she asked. 'What is it about these Egyptian planes that was making them spiral?'

She added that investigating an incident involving someone she knows personally is difficult but argued that her familiarity with the Kirks allowed her to spot details others might miss.

'There are minor things that I immediately noticed that were off... things that would not have alarmed the general public.'

Owens continues to frame the aircraft data as central to the entire controversy, claiming that the intensity of the online counter-narrative is itself evidence that powerful actors may want the subject buried.