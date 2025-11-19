A young welder named Amber Czech was killed inside her workplace in Cokato, Minnesota, on 11 November 2025, shortly after 6 a.m. The attack happened at Advanced Process Technologies, where she worked with David Bruce Delong, the man who later admitted to killing her.

Investigators say he acted because he 'didn't like her' and had planned the murder. The killing unfolded inside the facility, and the details show how a routine shift turned into a fatal assault.

David Bruce Delong Killed Amber Czech With Sledgehammer

Deputies arrived at the plant at 165 Swendra Boulevard NE after a 911 call reporting an injured woman, as per Complex. They found her on the floor near her station. She had severe head injuries and heavy blood loss.

A bloody sledgehammer was on the floor close to her. The building is a food and dairy processing facility, and workers were beginning their shifts when the attack happened.

The criminal complaint outlines a clear timeline. Surveillance cameras captured Delong leaving his station.

He walked to Czech's area with gloves on. He picked up a sledgehammer from her workstation. His first swing moved horizontally.

Officials say this angle showed Czech was still standing. He then struck her four more times in downward motions. These swings matched the position of someone already on the ground.

The complaint states that Czech suffered a violent blow to the head. The injuries led to major trauma and fatal blood loss. The medical review confirmed that she died from blunt force trauma.

A co-worker later told deputies that Delong approached him after the attack. Delong said, 'I hit her with your hammer, she is by your toolbox, she is gone'.

During questioning, Delong confessed. He told investigators he intended to kill her. He also said he had not liked Czech and had planned to carry out the attack for some time.

These statements, along with video footage and witness accounts, form the core of the case.

Remembering Amber Czech

Czech was 20 and lived in Hutchinson. She worked as a welder and was known for her skill and dedication. Her family said she was 'an amazing welder' who enjoyed her work.

A GoFundMe page described her pride in her craft and her wish to build a strong future. It also said she had a witty nature and a warm personality. Many locals respected her and shared tributes.

Who Is David Bruce Delong?

Delong is 40 and worked at the same plant. The complaint states that his actions were deliberate. He wore gloves before approaching her.

He moved with intention and later confirmed that the attack was planned. He has relatives, though no further details were listed in official records.

Not much is known about Delong. But, a man named Robert Delong, who claims to be a family of the murderer, said that they already cut contact with him years ago.

He shared that their family have safety concerns when the man was still with them and that the murder case of Czech proved their hunch.

'We are heartbroken for Amber's family and focused on supporting them through their grief. We ask for privacy as we honor Amber and navigate this pain. No further comment at this time', said Robert Delong.

Charges Against Delong

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes charged Delong with second-degree intentional murder. Lutes said he may also pursue a first-degree premeditated murder charge.

That step would need a grand jury. As of press time, Delong remains in custody in Wright County.

The victim's family hopes the case raises awareness about workplace violence. A GoFundMe page now supports funeral costs. In Hutchinson, a local restaurant also started a fundraiser.

The community has shown strong support for her family as they try to cope with the loss. If you want to help the Czech family, you can click this link to donate.