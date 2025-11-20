The death of 18-year-old Anna Marie Kepner aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship has taken a sharper turn as investigators now confirm that her teen stepbrother is under investigation as a suspect, according to reports.

The development comes as unverified, highly emotional claims from a man identifying himself as Kepner's uncle circulate widely on social media, accusing Anna's stepmother and stepbrother of responsibility for her death and claiming that Anna's father has refused to speak publicly about what happened.

Authorities have not confirmed those allegations, but the family dispute has amplified pressure around an already sensitive case.

Teen Was Found Under A Bed

Kepner, a high school senior from Titusville, Florida, was found dead on 8 November aboard the Carnival Horizon. A security source briefed on the investigation told ABC News she was discovered under a bed, wrapped in a blanket, and partially covered with life vests.

According to reports, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause or manner of death. The FBI, which has jurisdiction over potential crimes at sea, boarded the ship when it docked in Miami and initiated an investigation.

Stepbrother Under Investigation

Investigators are now actively examining whether an altercation between Anna and her stepbrother occurred before her death, according to reports. Other possibilities, including a medical episode or overdose, have not been ruled out.

According to reports, ship security footage, access-card swipes, and passenger movement logs are being analysed to reconstruct the timeline.

A separate family court filing unrelated to the cruise stated that one of stepmother Shauntel Hudson's minor children may face criminal charges' linked to the FBI's investigation. Hudson requested a delay in a custody hearing on the grounds that giving testimony could prejudice her or her adolescent child in an active criminal inquiry.

Authorities have confirmed no arrests, and the stepbrother has not been publicly named because he is a minor.

Uncle Alleges Stepmom-Brother Duo Killed Anna

Interestingly, before FBI even named the teen stepbrother as a suspect, a man identifying himself as Anna's uncle, Martin Donohue, posted explosive allegations on X. In his post, he claimed that Anna's stepbrother killed her and hid her body under the bed and her stepmother knew what occurred.

I need everyone’s help on this. If you haven’t heard this story then you have been living under a rock. This is my niece Anna Kepner she was 18 and was on a cruise with her dad step mom and other family members. I can not stay silent about this matter any longer. The step mom son… pic.twitter.com/fTOWk6X1RE — Martin Donohue🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dono13260) November 17, 2025

He also alleged that her father, Chris, 'remained silent' despite knowing the circumstances.

None of these statements have been substantiated by law enforcement, and authorities have not confirmed a motive, or any details about injuries.

Who Was Anna Kepner

According to reports and social media, Anna Kepner was affectionately known as 'Anna Banana.' She was described by her family as energetic, outgoing, deeply caring, and rooted in her Christian faith. She was reportedly a straight-A student at Temple Christian School, a cheerleader, a lifelong gymnast, and an aspiring US Navy recruit with dreams of becoming a K9 officer.

Kepner was travelling with her father, stepmother, and stepfamily at the time of her death.

Furthermore, with the stepbrother now formally under investigation, family tensions surfacing publicly, and key forensic findings still pending, the circumstances surrounding Anna Kepner's death remain unresolved.

As speculation continues, investigators have released no indication of when further information including final autopsy results will be made public. For now, Anna Kepner's cause of death remains a mystery.