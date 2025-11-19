The Miss Universe 2025 finale is set for 21 November at Thailand's Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, marking the 74th edition of the world's most high-profile beauty pageant.

With more than 100 contestants competing under the theme 'The Power of Love', the event is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

Organisers have now confirmed the exact date, start time, broadcast details and complete roster of delegates — setting the stage for one of the most anticipated competitions of the year.

Finale Date, Venue and Exact Start Time

The Miss Universe Organisation has confirmed that the 2025 finale will take place on 21 November at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The start time is set for:

8:00 am Thailand Standard Time

1:00 am GMT for UK viewers

for UK viewers Evening of 20 November for audiences in the United States

Thailand, a long-standing supporter of global pageantry, returns as host after several celebrated editions.

The venue, one of Southeast Asia's largest indoor arenas, is expected to accommodate thousands of fans, press, former titleholders and pageant officials.

The event will begin at 8:00 am local time in Thailand, which translates to 1:00 am for viewers in the UK. For audiences in the United States, the finale will air on the evening of 20 November, adjusted for time zone differences.

Theme and Global Contestant Line-Up

This year's theme, The Power of Love, highlights compassion, unity and women's leadership across cultures. The Miss Universe Organisation says the theme aims to reinforce the pageant's growing focus on advocacy and global representation.

Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor from a roster of over 100 contestants, including delegates from Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, South Africa, the United States and many more.

The entire international line-up features national costume showcases, evening gown segments, and personal advocacy presentations covering issues such as women's rights, access to education, and climate awareness.

Among the contestants are Flavia Harizaj (Albania), Maria Cunha (Angola), Aldana Masset (Argentina), Peggy Garabekian (Armenia), Hannah Arends (Aruba), Lexie Brant (Australia), Maliqué Bowe (Bahamas), Tangia Methila (Bangladesh), Alena Kucheruk (Belarus), Karen Jansen (Belgium), Isabella Zabaneh (Belize), Yessica Hausermann (Bolivia), Nicole Peiliker (Bonaire), Lillian Andries (Botswana), Gabriela Lacerda (Brazil), Olivia Freeman (British Virgin Islands), Gaby Guha (Bulgaria), Nearysocheata Thai (Cambodia), Jaime VandenBerg (Canada), Prissy Gomes (Cape Verde), Tahiti Seymour (Cayman Islands), Inna Moll (Chile), Zhao Na (China), Vanessa Pulgarín (Colombia), Mahyla Roth (Costa Rica), Olivia Yacé (Côte d'Ivoire), Laura Gnjatović (Croatia), Lina Luaces (Cuba), Camille Thomas (Curaçao), Michaela Tomanová (Czech Republic), Dorcas Dienda (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Monique Sonne (Denmark), Jennifer Ventura (Dominican Republic), Nadia Mejía (Ecuador), Sabrina Maged (Egypt), Giulia Zanoni (El Salvador), Carmen Obama (Equatorial Guinea), Brigitta Schaback (Estonia), Sarah Dzafce (Finland), Ève Gilles (France), Andromeda Peters (Ghana), Danielle Latimer (Great Britain), Mary Chatzipavlou (Greece), Ophély Mézino (Guadeloupe), Raschel Paz (Guatemala), Tiguidanké Bérété (Guinea), Chandini Baljor (Guyana), Melissa Sapini (Haiti), Alejandra Fuentes (Honduras), Lizzie Li (Hong Kong), Kincső Dezsényi (Hungary), Manika Vishwakarma (India), Sanly Liu (Indonesia), Hanin Al Qoreishy (Iraq), Aadya Srivastava (Ireland), Melanie Shiraz (Israel), Lucilla Nori (Italy), Gabrielle Henry (Jamaica), Kaori Hashimoto (Japan), Dana Almassova (Kazakhstan), Dorea Shala (Kosovo), Mary Kuvakova (Kyrgyzstan), Lattana Munvilay (Laos), Yamilex Hernández (Latina), Meldra Rosenberg (Latvia), Sarah Bou Jaoude (Lebanon), Kristen Feng (Macau), Chloe Lim (Malaysia), Julia Cluett (Malta), Célya Abatucci (Martinique), Aurélie Alcindor (Mauritius), Nourya Aboutoihi (Mayotte), Fátima Bosch (Mexico), Mariana Ignat (Moldova), Myat Yadanar Soe (Myanmar), Johanna Swartbooi (Namibia), Sanya Adhikari (Nepal), Nathalie Mogbelzada (Netherlands), Abbigail Sturgin (New Zealand), Itza Castillo (Nicaragua), Basil Onyinyechi (Nigeria), Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland (Norway), Roma Riaz (Pakistan), Nadeen Ayoub (Palestine), Mirna Caballini (Panama), Yanina Gómez (Paraguay), Karla Bacigalupo (Peru), Ahtisa Manalo (Philippines), Emily Reng (Poland), Camila Vitorino (Portugal), Zashely Alicea (Puerto Rico), Catalina Jacob (Romania), Anastasia Venza (Russia), Solange Keita (Rwanda), Shianne Smith (Saint Lucia), Camilla Diagne (Senegal), Jelena Egorova (Serbia), Annika Sager (Singapore), Viktoria Güllová (Slovakia), Hana Klaut (Slovenia), Melissa Nayimuli (South Africa), Soo-yeon Lee (South Korea), Andrea Valero (Spain), Lihasha White (Sri Lanka), Chiara Wijntuin (Suriname), Daniella Lundqvist (Sweden), Naima Acosta (Switzerland), Naisae Yona (Tanzania), Praveenar Singh (Thailand), Latifah Morris (Trinidad and Tobago), Ceren Arslan (Turkey), Bereniece Dickenson (Turks and Caicos Islands), Sofiya Tkachuk (Ukraine), Mariam Mohamed (United Arab Emirates), Audrey Eckert (United States), Britanny Robinson (United States Virgin Islands), Valeria Baladan (Uruguay), Stephany Abasali (Venezuela), Hương Giang Nguyễn (Vietnam), Kunda Mwamulima (Zambia), and Lyshanda Moyas (Zimbabwe).

Where To Watch the Miss Universe 2025 Finale

The global broadcast will be available on multiple platforms, depending on the region:

United States & United Kingdom: live television networks + official digital streams

live television networks + official digital streams Global Streaming: through authorised Miss Universe online partners (to be confirmed closer to the event)

through authorised Miss Universe online partners (to be confirmed closer to the event) Social Media: real-time backstage content, highlights and interviews via the official Miss Universe accounts

Fans can expect extensive behind-the-scenes footage, including rehearsals, contestant interviews and post-crowning reactions.

Pre-Finale Controversy Involving Miss Universe Mexico

The 2025 pageant has already generated headlines after pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil allegedly called security on Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, during a tense exchange at a pre-event function.

The incident triggered backlash online, though organisers stress the finale will remain focused on celebrating diversity and achievement. Bosch remains a strong favourite, alongside delegates from Spain and the Philippines.

No official disciplinary action has been announced, and the Miss Universe Organisation has not commented publicly on the alleged confrontation.

Global Anticipation and Thailand's Role

The Miss Universe competition continues to be one of the world's most-watched cultural events, drawing millions of viewers across every continent. Alongside the glamour, the pageant has increasingly positioned itself as a platform for advocacy and leadership, allowing contestants to amplify social and environmental causes.

Thailand's hosting duties are expected to boost tourism and international visibility, with the Impact Challenger Hall providing a striking stage for the live broadcast.