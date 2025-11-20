A 20-year-old welder, Amber Czech, was killed at a manufacturing plant in Minnesota after a colleague allegedly attacked her with a sledgehammer. The incident, which occurred inside a busy production facility, has shocked the construction and industrial sectors across the United States.

Public reaction intensified when social media users began circulating claims that Czech had repeatedly reported harassment before her death. A widely shared Reddit post alleged that she filed as many as five complaints with her employer's human resources department. The claim spread rapidly, becoming a focal point for anger among women working in male-dominated trades.

However, investigators and credible media outlets have not confirmed that Czech made any formal HR complaints. The lack of verified evidence has prompted caution from experts who warn that speculation may obscure the established facts surrounding the case.

The Incident and Initial Response

Czech was found dead on the factory floor of Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato, Minnesota, on 11 November 2025. According to a criminal complaint, her colleague, David Bruce Delong, allegedly left his station, picked up a sledgehammer and struck her multiple times. Surveillance footage cited in court documents reportedly shows Delong admitting that he did not like her and had been planning the killing.

Delong has been charged with second-degree murder, and prosecutors have said the charge may be reviewed as further evidence is gathered. The killing has prompted concern among trade unions and women's advocacy groups, who say the incident highlights the risks faced by women working in isolated roles or in environments where gender imbalance remains pronounced.

Claims of Multiple HR Reports

One of the most widely repeated claims to emerge online is that Czech contacted HR on five separate occasions to report Delong's behaviour. The allegation originated in a highly upvoted Reddit comment and was repeated across social media platforms.

No police report, court filing or reputable news outlet has confirmed that any HR complaints were made. Family statements and law-enforcement briefings have also made no reference to previous reports. Industry organisations such as the National Association of Women in Construction have raised broader concerns about workplace culture and persistent hostility towards tradeswomen, but none has provided evidence that Czech submitted formal complaints before her death.

Comment

by u/novagridd from discussion

in TwoXChromosomes

Comment

by u/Big_Celery8533 from discussion

in Construction

Comment

by u/Big_Celery8533 from discussion

in Construction

Comment

by u/novagridd from discussion

in TwoXChromosomes

Workplace Safety Community

The case has intensified debate about how harassment is reported and handled within the trades. Safety specialists say that many workers still lack reliable pathways for escalating concerns, particularly in settings where informal cultures discourage speaking up. Women's employment groups have urged employers to adopt clearer reporting structures, independent oversight of complaints and stronger protections for staff working alongside colleagues who have displayed hostile behaviour.

Commentators in trade publications note that the industry faces long-standing barriers to reporting, including fear of retaliation, limited supervision in large facilities and a belief among some workers that misconduct will not be taken seriously. Advocacy groups argue that Czech's death, even without confirmed HR reports, has become a catalyst for renewed scrutiny of workplace safety and gender dynamics in the sector.

The investigation into Czech's killing remains active. While the widely circulated HR claims have not been substantiated, workplace safety experts say the incident has strengthened calls for reform in male-dominated industries, where concerns raised by women have frequently gone unaddressed.