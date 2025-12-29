If Jimmy Kimmel is going to say goodbye to late-night television, he reportedly wants to do it with the loudest possible final note.

According to insiders, the long-time host is privately floating Donald Trump as his dream final guest, turning years of public feuding into one last headline-grabbing showdown.

The claim comes as Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been extended by ABC for just one more year, a move sources describe as a deliberate farewell run.

According to sources, the agreement till May 2027 is a deliberate swan song, with executives already planning a lavish farewell for the presenter who has defined the time slot for years. He has been on late-night television shows for more than 20 years.

One-Year Extension, Final Season

The extension follows a difficult 2025 for Kimmel, including a brief suspension from ABC for his controversial remarks over the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a widely shared Christmas message from a British criticising Trump and American politics.

ABC sees the deal as ensuring Kimmel's presence at what many anticipate to be his farewell speech, regardless of the volatility. According to insiders, the network is eager to honour his career with a fitting farewell that could include several episodes or specials.

Although Kimmel's lengthy tenure has withstood changes in late-night ratings and cultural conflicts, insiders believe he is prepared to leave on his own terms.

'Jimmy signed that one-year extension on purpose... everyone at ABC knows exactly what it means – this is his last lap,' an insider told RadarOnline. 'Full stop.'

The date aligns with broader shifts at ABC and reflects a personal belief that 2027 is a logical conclusion after guiding the program through both successes and setbacks.

Kimmel stated that he still thinks late-night television has a future despite the uncertainty, citing rising production costs as the sector's actual obstacle.

'I don't think there's a reason for these shows to go away,' he stated. 'The idea that these shows need to cost $120M is crazy.'

Trump as the Ultimate Final Guest?

Donald Trump, a shocking guest idea reportedly put out by Kimmel himself, has been at the centre of finale speculation.

According to one source, 'he thinks ending with Trump would be the ultimate finale – one last laugh, one last headline,' turning their protracted public dispute into a showdown.

With Kimmel's scathing satire and Trump's aggressive manner facing off in what might be a ratings powerhouse, the pairing would undoubtedly create enormous excitement.

Trump has replied in interviews and on social media to Kimmel's frequent on-air criticism of him for nearly a decade. It's uncertain if Trump would accept such a booking, which would end their argument with a lot of drama, given his hectic schedule.

A Contentious Path to the End

Kimmel's contract extension comes after a year of controversy that tested his standing at ABC. The Kirk controversy caused a momentary hiatus. However, in a fragmented media environment, his ability to spark discussion, whether favourable or unfavourable, has kept the program relevant.

Recently, Kimmel gave a politically charged 'Alternative Christmas Message' on British television, criticising Trump's leadership and the state of American politics. During the speech, he cautioned that 'tyranny is booming' in the US and urged listeners abroad to hold fast to the country's democratic promise.

Furthermore, according to reports, network executives see Kimmel's 2027 exit as both sad and strategic, allowing him to choose a replacement while recognising his achievements.

The Trump fantasy adds excitement to what is expected to be one of the evening's most-watched farewells for both supporters and critics. Kimmel's farewell season appears to be anything but quiet, whether it occurs or not.