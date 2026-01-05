Jimmy Kimmel turned his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech into one of the night's most talked-about moments, using his win to deliver a pointed jab at President Donald Trump that quickly spread across social media.

At the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on 4 January 2026, Jimmy Kimmel Live! took home Best Talk Show, beating out The Daily Show, Hot Ones, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

However, when Kimmel took the stage, he made it clear the trophy came with a punchline.

A Win That Set Up the Joke

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony leaned heavily into political humor throughout the night.

Kimmel opened his speech by pretending to be shocked by the win, unrolling an intentionally long prepared speech to get laughs.

He also joked that winning a 'FIFA Peace Prize' — a nod to Trump's recent honorary recognition tied to the 2026 World Cup draw — 'would have been better,' before poking fun at rival nominees who skipped the ceremony.

'Donald Jennifer Trump' Takes Centre Stage

The moment that drew the biggest reaction came at the end of Kimmel's speech.

'And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight,' Kimmel said, as the room erupted in laughter and applause.

He continued by crediting Trump for his deeds. 'So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them,' Kimmel said.

The use of 'Jennifer' appeared to be a deliberate comic twist, fitting Kimmel's long-running style of using exaggerated nicknames and absurd phrasing in his critiques of Trump.

Context Behind the Roast

The speech carried extra weight given Kimmel's turbulent year. In September 2025, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly pulled off the air following backlash over a monologue that referenced the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The suspension sparked a broader conversation about free speech in late-night television, with fellow comedians and industry figures publicly backing Kimmel.

The show returned with strong ratings, and Kimmel later extended his contract through 2027. During his Critics Choice speech, he thanked writers, producers, actors, and union members for standing by the show, saying their support reinforced the importance of free expression in comedy.

Online Reaction and What Comes Next

Online response to the roast has largely focused on the joke's timing and delivery, with supporters praising Kimmel for leaning into political satire rather than backing away from it.

Trump has not publicly responded to the remark, but given his history of engaging with late-night criticism, it's fair to expect a reaction if the clip continues to circulate.

Furthermore, Kimmel's closing line adds to one of the defining moments of this year's Critics Choice Awards. Meanwhile, his fans looks forward to his next monologue at his show in which Kimmel is expected to go deeper into his joke.