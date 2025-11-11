The quiet life of a former American President is rarely without scrutiny, but for Joe Biden, the spotlight now focuses sharply on his health and increasingly frail appearance when spotted in public. A recent, rare outing saw the former Commander-in-Chief attempting to enjoy a meal at a popular Italian eatery, yet the resultant video clip sent a fresh jolt of alarm and speculation across social media, with critics claiming the ex-President appeared 'absolutely lost'.

While the former POTUS is currently battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his latest sighting at Carbonara Italian restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, was supposed to be a low-key affair. Surrounded by a minimal Secret Service detail, the 83-year-old was greeted with a smattering of applause from fellow diners.

However, the online response told a far different story, as the footage captured Biden slowly and carefully moving through the crowded restaurant. The visual impact of his diminished physical condition was immediate and scathing.

Social media users piled on, observing his slow pace and seemingly disconnected demeanour. One person tweeted, 'He looks absolutely lost,' while another commented on his apparent confusion: 'Lol. He is not sure where he is.' The commentary quickly spiralled into harsh political criticism.

A third person added, 'The walking corpse, bet the autopen was still on at that moment.' Others chose satire, with one sarcastically stating, 'I thought that was an animatronic from Spirit Halloween.'

Scrutiny of Joe Biden's Health and Post-Presidency Life

Joe Biden's deliberately low profile since leaving office has amplified the concerns surrounding his health. The former President has been largely 'holed up at his Delaware home' as he focuses on his recovery and works with a ghostwriter on his upcoming memoir.

His post-presidency routine, which has a significantly smaller 'footprint', is 'sort of shocking', according to a person familiar with his current activities. Gone is the huge motorcade and dozens of security agents; instead, he now travels with 'only one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him'.

When he does venture out, the former President stays true to his roots by travelling via Amtrak or commercial flights, a habit that has earned him the new nickname, 'American Airlines Joe'.

The Aggressive Nature of Joe Biden's Health Battle

The former President's declining public appearance is, unfortunately, underpinned by serious medical facts regarding Joe Biden's Health. Earlier this year, his office confirmed he was diagnosed with cancer that has already metastasised to his bones.

In a statement released on 18 May, Biden's office confirmed the seriousness of the diagnosis, revealing his prostate cancer is characterised by a 'Gleason score of 9,' which means the condition is 'aggressive'. They added a note of hope, however, stating, 'While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.' The diagnosis followed a routine physical exam where a small nodule was found, necessitating further evaluation and leading to ongoing review of treatment options with his physicians.

Furthermore, Biden was recently spotted with a 'giant bandage' above his right eye, covering a scar from delicate Mohs surgery. The surgery was performed to remove 'potentially deadly malignant lesion[s] and surrounding tissue' for skin cancer.

Speaking without having treated the former President, renowned internist Dr Stuart Fischer cautioned that, 'With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable.'

Dr Fischer added a stark warning about the risks associated with such lesions, concluding, 'Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognised and dangerous.'

As he works on his memoir and maintains his low-profile life in Delaware, every rare public sighting of 'American Airlines Joe' is set against the backdrop of an intense, ongoing health battle, ensuring that speculation over his physical and mental state will continue to dominate headlines.