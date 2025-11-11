As an ongoing government shutdown, which had left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay, loomed over the nation, Donald Trump spent his Sunday night at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, taking in an NFL game.

The president's appearance at the Washington Commanders' home game against the Detroit Lions on November 9 was met with a chorus of boos from many in the crowd, though he received a much warmer welcome inside the Fox NFL commentary box.

Donald Trump Enters the Commentary Booth

After a halftime ceremony honouring military members for Veteran's Day weekend, Trump joined sportscasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in their booth. He quickly found an opportunity to criticise President Joe Biden while attempting to commentate on the football game in real-time.

'We just swore in a tremendous group of young people', the president boasted before shading Biden. 'Our recruitment's been record-setting since a year ago, it was a disaster for the country, and now it's record-setting so this was an honor to be here'.

Albert then informed Trump that former President Ronald Reagan had been a sports announcer before becoming commander-in-chief, asking the current Republican leader if he wanted to call the play.

'I would like to do that if you'd like me to,' Trump declared. 'But I will say that your second string, your back-up quarterback is a good quarterback and he's had some very good games for you. And your first string quarterback has the potential I think to be a great quarterback, he's got to stop the injuries somehow.'

As the game resumed, Albert and Vilma assisted Trump, who chimed in with observations like 'not bad,' 'good runner,' and 'they have to get a touchdown, forget about the play.' As the Fox hosts filled gaps in his analysis, Trump chimed in with 'that's right.'

A 'Microcosm of Life': Donald Trump on Sports

While chatting in the booth, Trump explained his passion for sports, noting, 'I just love it. It's a microcosm of life, the good the bad and the ugly.. you can equate sports with life, you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can never give up.'

When reminded he was the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978, Trump quipped, 'That's a long time. Wow.'

The Apprentice alum's sports talk quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions.

Backlash for Donald Trump Amid Shutdown

Critics were quick to point out the ongoing government shutdown as the reason for their frustration, with many online commentators highlighting that federal employees were still not getting paid.

'If only this was his actual job, we'd all be so much safer,' one critic slammed. Another snubbed, 'So stupid to be at a ball game with government shutdown.'

The criticism grew harsher. 'Trump is garbage! A real leader would have never allowed this shutdown to happen,' one person wrote. 'Trump loves to see American citizens suffer for his own personal gain. The tariff tax is going bankrupt many Americans and shutdown is not allowing people to feed their families. Trump SUCKS!'

Supporters Praise Donald Trump's 'Boss' Commentary

Another detractor stated, 'Nobody wants to hear the rantings of that demented old fool'. Another individual specifically noted, 'At a d--- football game while federal employees still aren't getting paid.'

However, fans of Trump had the opposite reaction, praising his play-by-play analysis. 'Why is this actually good?', asked one surprised supporter.

'I love this man. He embodies Americanism. God bless him,' a second fan gushed.

A third added, 'This is so cool!!! Boss in his element', while a fourth admirer claimed, 'He is very versatile.'

The stark contrast between Donald Trump's lighthearted NFL commentary and the harsh reality of a government shutdown has split public opinion. Supporters saw a 'versatile' and 'cool' president; critics saw a 'demented old fool' who was 'so stupid' to be at a game while federal employees weren't getting paid. The moment perfectly captures the division he inspires.