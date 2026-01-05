Joe Keery channels his inner Steve Harrington as he boldly calls out Elite Daily, an online media outlet. Here's why the 'Stranger Things' star isn't happy about this Finn Wolfhard photo being watermarked by the publication.

Keery, who stars in Stranger Things as Steve Harrington, fearlessly called out Elite Daily in their Instagram comments over a photo of Finn Wolfhard, which appeared to have been taken with a film camera.

The publication has been sharing photos of the Stranger Things cast as the series has remained in the spotlight and gained traction with its final season.

The online media outlet has used Wolfhard's photo, which was shot by Keery, and worst, put their watermark in it without crediting the 'End of Beginning' singer.

💬| @djotime and his sister call out EliteDaily for putting their watermark on his photos pic.twitter.com/ggWDwqUYVM — Djo Source (@djosource) January 4, 2026

Joe Keery vs Elite Daily

Elite Daily's post was intended to be a light-hearted, meme-like share, but it quickly backfired after being called out. The post featured an overlay caption from X, shared by Djo Crave (@djo_crave), which read: 'Finn Wolfhard shot by Joe Keery.' Another fan with an X user name @djomillers, replied: 'Omg, I always had a feeling there was something off about that guy.'

Keery commented on Elite Daily's post that read: 'And take the watermark off, I took these. I gotta get a watermark.'

His sister, Caroline Keery Whitmore, jumped in with sibling flair, demanding a fruit basket too, and Joe backed her up. In the comments, she wrote: 'Hey @elltedally, how'd you watermark @djotlme pics?!? Also, I'll take a fruit basket too, thank you so much!!'

Keery responded to her sister's comment with: 'Yeah, send her a fruit basket.'

As a response, the online media outlet has since taken down the post and can no longer be found on their Instagram feed.

Fans Reacted to His Fearless Call Out

As expected, fans were quick to react to Djo's playful move. They loved the light-hearted exchange and even compared it to his quirky on-screen persona and interactions with the Stranger Things cast.

Comments on the X post showing Keery's calling-out comment and banter with his sister have the same sentiments, calling him funny for doing it.

Joe and Caroline fighting elite daily 😭😭 get em peepaw!! pic.twitter.com/figX3BfnA8 — lǝqɐuuⱯ 🍎🎸⭐️ || ST 5 Spoilers!! (@starrys_garden) January 4, 2026

One fan wrote: 'he is the funniest ever ohmygod 😭😭,' this was echoed by another fan saying, 'he's so fucking funny there are tears in my eyes 😭.'

Another fan pointed out the bond between Keery and his sister Caroline, they said, 'Ok, but Caroline defending Joe is so ☹️ I just know she sent him this post so they could slam Elite Daily together 😭😭.'

Ok but Caroline defending Joe is so ☹️ I just know she sent him this post so they could slam elite daily together 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7lPq6mHUfn — lǝqɐuuⱯ 🍎🎸⭐️ || ST 5 Spoilers!! (@starrys_garden) January 4, 2026

The fan whose X post was featured in Elite Daily's post has also joined the conversation, keeping the mood light. @djomillers wrote on X: 'Thank God I locked in with a funny tweet, feeling guilty though... I got my creds and Djo didn't 😔.'

thank god i locked in with a funny tweet, feeling guilty though… i got my creds and djo didn’t get his 😔 https://t.co/9pHFyUBoGm — b 𖦹 (@djomillers) January 4, 2026

Meanwhile, another fan questioned why media outlets place watermarks on photos that aren't their own and praised Keery for calling it out. They wrote: 'I always thought it was so odd that accounts like these watermark... other people's tweets? And photos? Good on him.'

This same sentiment was echoed by another X user, who commented: 'The concept of watermarking a photo you didn't even take just because you slapped a tweet over it is beyond me.'

Adding to the criticism, a fan expressed their anger at Elite Daily's move and shared their own experience: 'They better have taken those down or apologised or something! I am a photographer myself, and I would be absolutely livid if someone attached their name to my pictures without consent.' The good news is, they did take it down.

They better have taken those down or apologized or something! I am a photographer myself and I would be so po'd if someone attached their name to my pictures without consent. 😡 — DoubleOrNothing44 (@RChristinaO_34) January 4, 2026

Fans collectively praised Keery for standing up to the publication, highlighting how protective creatives are about their work and how much the online community values authenticity in the digital age.