As Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 ends, speculations on the possible plot of Volume 2 have emerged. The Duffer Brothers have revealed something major—whose story will the next volume centre on. This shift reframes the fight for Hawkins, hinting that victory may depend less on brute force than on navigating Henry Creel's fractured mindscape.

Fans are bracing themselves for a storyline that dives deep into Vecna's memories. This psychological battleground could hold the key to Hawkins' survival, and the revelations promise to be as unsettling as they are game-changing.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. This article discusses Volume 1, along with theories for Volume 2.

Volume 2 Centre's On Vecna's Memories

Now that most fans have finished Volume 1 of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, speculation about the next instalment is already at an all-time high.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that Volume 2 will centre on Vecna's memories. This is the mysterious place where Max—played by Sadie Sink—and Holly Wheeler—portrayed by Nell Fisher—find themselves trapped.

In Volume 1, Episode 3, viewers learned that Max is alive but imprisoned inside an eerie, shifting environment that looks like a hybrid between Hawkins and the Upside Down.

During the episode, Max learned that Holly was also inside the memory and was being held 'captive' by Henry Creel or Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. She lures Holly into the forest, leading to a chaotic and unsettling first meeting.

Their encounter eventually guides them into a cave—Max's makeshift refuge. It is described as a safe zone, and intriguingly, one of the few places Vecna himself appears afraid of.

Inside the cave, Max finally tells the young Wheeler the truth: they are inside Vecna's memories, wandering through a fragmented, psychological landscape built from Henry's past.

This revelation reframes the entire storyline, suggesting that the key to defeating Vecna may lie not in physical strength, but in understanding the trauma and history he has buried.

When asked directly whether fans will see more of Vecna's memories in Volume 2, Matt Duffer confirmed it, saying, 'Yes, that's what we call our new Russia storyline, because it's very few characters. They're kind of isolated off on their own—Max and Holly. We're very happy with how it integrates with the other storylines.'

Furthermore, the brother also confirmed that Vecna's intentions are far from benign, but they haven't revealed exactly what he plans, leaving it up to viewers to discover.

They also said that Vecna will consistently underestimate Will, perceiving him as weak and powerless, which mirrors how Will was treated throughout his life.

What the 'Russia Storyline' Really Means

To understand this, we can look back at Season 4, when the series split its characters across distant locations. Hopper's 'Russia arc' is a prime example: presumed dead, he was revealed to be imprisoned in a Soviet labor camp, isolated from the main cast. His story ran parallel to the others for several episodes, intersecting only later.

Season 5 Volume 2 uses the same format. Despite the name, it has nothing to do with Russia at all. Instead, it refers to a small, enclosed plot thread running parallel to the ensemble. Max and Holly's journey fits this mould: few characters, a confined, almost pocket-universe setting, and a narrative path that may eventually intersect with the main battle.

Separated from the others, they wander through Vecna's memories, a world built from fragments of Henry's past—possibly revealing his weakness.

Volume 2: Possible Plot According To Fans' Theories

With confirmation that the next volume will centre on Vecna's memories, fans have begun piecing together what this psychological storyline might reveal — and how it could influence the final battle for Hawkins.

One popular idea suggests Vecna's mindscape isn't just a prison for Max — it may map Henry's entire transformation. Fans think the shifting landscape could reflect key moments of his childhood, early lab experiments, or first contact with the Hive Mind, helping Max and Holly uncover where his humanity fractured and his vulnerabilities lie.

Another theory argues that Vecna's memories might be unstable, like corrupted files. Reddit users point out that, having existed as a human, test subject, and Upside Down entity, his mind may contain 'glitches: the repeating memories, fragmented thoughts, or partially erased fears — potential weak points Max and Holly could exploit.

Reddit user u/Important-Leg-1024 expands on this idea:

'After everything that happened, both Max and Holly Wheeler are now trapped inside Vecna's memories. They are not different cases. They are inside the same mental world that Vecna controls,' the fan said.

They continued, 'Max will carry knowledge no one else has. She will know the memories Vecna hides. She will know the weak points he tried to bury. She becomes the map. Kali becomes the counter to his illusions. Will becomes the one who breaks the hive mind from the inside. Eleven becomes the final weapon.'

This theory complements what the Duffer Brothers have confirmed and suggests Max and Holly's exploration could reveal critical secrets, turning their psychic journey into a key factor in Hawkins' battle.

Fans also speculate that Will's Hive Mind connection may allow him to sense and amplify the disturbances Max and Holly create, giving the group a strategic edge.

Together, these theories frame Volume 2 as a psychological war on two fronts: inside Vecna's mind, where Max and Holly search for hidden truths, and outside, where Will and the group confront the enemy that has haunted Hawkins since 1983.

The showdown may hinge less on brute force and more on insight — understanding Vecna's memories, traumas, and fears. If Max and Holly uncover the hidden fault lines in his mindscape, it could be the turning point Hawkins desperately needs.

For now, fans must wait until 25 December for answers, when Volume 2 finally arrives.