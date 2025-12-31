After nearly a decade of supernatural battles, friendships forged in Hawkins, and journeys into the Upside Down, Stranger Things is preparing to close its story. The highly anticipated finale, titled The Rightside Up, will premiere on New Year's Eve 2025.

For fans, this marks not just the end of a series but the conclusion of a cultural phenomenon that has defined streaming television. Yet, according to Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, audiences should brace themselves: not everyone will leave satisfied with how the story concludes.

Stranger Things Finale Wont Satisfy Everyone

Noah Schnapp first read the script for the final season during the table read alongside his castmates. Speaking to USA Today, Schnapp said the production team had been 'so lock and key' about the ending, and recalled that, for him, the finale felt perfect.

'I remember reading it and being like, "This is perfect." You end, and you're like, "Everyone's stories are closed." You finally feel satisfied, with no more questions. What more could you want?' he said.

However, Netflix's hit series' final season has been receiving mixed reactions. Many fans have argued that too many characters are competing for screen time. Others claim that Eleven — the show's main character, played by Millie Bobby Brown — has noticeably less screen time than usual. Instead, viewers say the spotlight has shifted towards newly elevated characters, including Holly Wheeler, played by Nell Fisher.

Some fans believe the show's apocalyptic storyline has become overstuffed, weighed down by increasingly convoluted mythology.

Schnapp admitted he already knew early on that it would be 'hard' to please everyone, prompting him to issue a disclaimer ahead of the finale. 'It's literally impossible,' he said, explaining that the creators are not working to satisfy 'this versus that'.

Schnapp also acknowledged the immense pressure surrounding the finale. 'There's so much pressure on that last episode — not just to finish the season, but because the final episode also has to tell the story of what the whole show was,' he said. 'But I think the Duffers, and us as a cast, honestly, are good at tuning out the noise.'

He added that there are 'always people fighting over what should happen and what shouldn't,' but stressed that the creators have remained focused on telling the story they always intended to tell.

'The Duffers are really good at having tunnel vision,' Schnapp said. 'They're just working to tell the story that they set out to tell 10 years ago. They planned the final scene from the very beginning. They're so smart in how they write the show — everything has a purpose. Everything was planned.'

Fans Visibly Disappointed With Volume 2

While Schnapp defends the finale, fans remain vocal about their dissatisfaction with Volume 2. A Change.org petition titled 'The unseen footage. Stranger Things S5 Vol 2' has surpassed its original signature target, now topping at more than 300,000 signatures since its launch on 28 December 2025.

The petition alleges that several scenes were cut, including more in-depth moments between Will and Mike, a supposed 'fake-out death' for Will, and additional scenes that would have offered a deeper exploration of Will's sexual trauma.

Furthermore, the source claims that Max and Will were, at one point, paired on a team with Eleven and Holly, alongside a one-on-one scene between Mike and Will, among many other moments said to have been cut.

However, Randy Havens, who plays teacher Mr Clarke, debunked the claims on Instagram. He wrote on his Instagram story: 'There is no secret Snyder Cut of the show. Please don't believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.'

Noah Schnapp Won't Watch on Premiere Day

Schnapp revealed that he has already watched the finale with the cast, but plans to see it again in theatres with friends and family on New Year's Day.

'I'm not watching on New Year's Eve because I don't want to be depressed the whole night,' he joked.

He added that seeing it in theatres will serve as a proper farewell. 'I really think that when we watch this now, it's like a proper goodbye to our childhoods. These characters have become a piece of us, so it's almost like saying goodbye to a piece of yourself.'

Whether the finale satisfies viewers or not, Stranger Things is closing a chapter that defined a generation of fans. As debates continue online and emotions run high, one thing is certain: the series' impact — and the characters who grew up alongside its audience — will remain long after the Upside Down fades to black.