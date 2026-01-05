Stranger Things is not over yet, that's what fans believe as they deep dive into the possibility of the show releasing another episode—the real finale or what fans referred to as the 'Lost Volume' of the series.

Here's everything we know about it and why fans are claiming it.

Stranger Things 'Lost Volume' Explained

With the #ConformityGate campaign of Stranger Things fans, it's obvious that they're not over the series and are suffering from PSD or 'Post-Series Depression.'

Many fans believed that there is a secret episode 9 or a lost volume which to be released on 7 January 2026. But how did fans come up with the #ConformityGate?

As reported by The Mary Sue, the #ConformityGate is a fan theory that argues that the events of the recent final episode are actually a massive illusion brought to life by Vecna, and that Season 5 still has some sort of secret episode on the way to actually culminate things.

The name stems from the idea that the 'outsider' protagonists suddenly conformed to traditional adult lives that mirrored their parents, such as Mike and Steve dressing exactly like their fathers.

Fans cite 'glitches' as evidence, including graduation gowns being the 'wrong' color. In the finale, Will, Mike, Dustine, Lucas, and Max graduated in orange gowns.

Fans claimed that it should be green, as Hawkins High's school colors are green and gold. In Stranger Things lore, orange is often linked to the Upside Down or the lab experiments, like the orange-tinted skies and the 'Rainbow Room.'

Furthermore, fans noticed the uncanny posture of the graduates on the scene, saying that it is part of Vecna's illusion.

Some details appear even before the finale, such as the colour of a key lever inexplicably changing between episodes. Others are woven directly into the episode itself, including Hopper's engagement ring to Joyce looking strangely familiar, and the False Hydra appearing during the characters' final Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Some fans have even drawn links to Joe Keery's music, End of Beginning, released under his stage name Djo, after it appeared in several cast members' social media posts about the final season.

Guys. Don’t laugh but why were they hyping End of beginning? “Another version of me I was in it”? Another coincidence about some OTHER VERSION/REALITY #conformitygate pic.twitter.com/ZUIemHa2NS — Honda Tetzuro 🏳️‍🌈 | FOAH IS REAL (@logo_champion) January 2, 2026

While this could be read as support for a co-star and a fitting nod to a song about 'the end', fans have zeroed in on the lyric 'another version of me / I was in it' as further evidence that the characters may be trapped in a Vecna-created illusion.

Meanwhile, on TikTok, content creator dink_dudes claims to have uncovered further evidence suggesting the series may not be over after all.

'It's not over, guys. We're getting more Stranger Things,' he said, stressing that he was not referring to the spin-off.

According to the creator, he came across a website called Squawk Radio, which is linked to the show, where he spotted a reference to 'Bootleg Tapes, Volume 3 — lost'. He explained that after clicking 'Access Gear' and moving to the next page, the phrase appeared alongside the note 'Not for distribution yet'.

Dink_dudes argued that the inclusion of the word 'yet' was particularly telling. 'Why would they put "yet" if this wasn't hinting at a bigger reveal?' he questioned, suggesting it implies the material is not gone for good.

Based on this, the TikTok creator is convinced that fans could still be getting another episode.

Reality Check: Series Creators and Actor Debunk the Claims

With theories and speculation continuing to circulate online, it's clear many fans are not quite finished with the show—or, more accurately, not fully satisfied with how it concluded.

To be frank, the movement is a blend of detailed media analysis and a degree of 'fan cope' from viewers disappointed that long-anticipated storylines—such as 'Byler' becoming canon—failed to materialise in the finale.

Adding salt to the wound, the Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, have firmly shut down rumours of deleted scenes in Volume Two.

One of the show's actors, Randy Havens, who plays Mr Clarke, also weighed in, posting on his Instagram Story: 'There is no secret Snyder Cut of the show. Please don't believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.'

A Google document allegedly listing cut scenes has since circulated online and even reached Matt Duffer, who told Variety, 'Obviously, that's not a real thing.' When asked about a Change.org petition making the rounds at the time, Ross Duffer said he had not seen it, adding, 'I don't think there's a single cut scene in the entire season.'

While many fans continue to cling to the #ConformityGate theory, others are ready to let go of the what-ifs and accept that the series has come to an end. That said, there is still plenty for fans to look forward to, as the creators have confirmed multiple spin-offs.

One of these is an animated series titled Stranger Things: Tales From '85, inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. The show will feature the original gang, although the Duffer Brothers have clarified that the original cast will not voice the characters.

In addition, an untitled live-action spin-off is currently in development. It is set to feature a completely different mythology, a new cast and a new location, but will still address lingering loose threads from the main series—specifically the mysterious rock in the briefcase seen in the Season 5 finale and the origins of Henry Creel's connection to the Mind Flayer.