The Ex-TV star faces fresh scrutiny in court as the 'too drunk to consent?' question emerges in a case that has reignited debate over sexual assault trials in the UK.

The trial of former Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford, 53, has cast fresh light on the thorny issue of consent when alcohol is involved.

Alford, appearing in court under his birth name John Shannon, faces multiple charges accusing him of sexually abusing two teenage girls during a party in Hertfordshire on 9 April 2022.

The case, being heard at St Albans Crown Court, has highlighted the complexities of intoxication and its impact on consent under UK law.

Charges and Allegations

Prosecutors allege Alford committed four counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl and two offences involving a 15-year-old girl — including sexual assault and assault by penetration — during the party, according to The Daily Star. The encounters reportedly took place both in a garden and inside a bathroom at the property.

At court, the 14-year-old victim described the garden incident as 'a bit strange' and said she did not explicitly tell Alford to stop but did not want the encounter to happen.

The 15-year-old alleged Alford assaulted her despite telling him to stop 'three or four times', The Sun UK reported. Her mother made a third-party report to Hertfordshire Police on 11 April 2022. Officers interviewed both girls before apprehending Alford the next day.

The Critical Role of Alcohol and Consent

Both alleged victims were heavily intoxicated that night, a fact prosecutors emphasised at St Albans Crown Court. The 14-year-old recounted feeling disoriented after Alford invited her to sit on his lap in the garden, a moment that escalated to sexual activity, as reported by BBC News. The 15-year-old's allegations similarly involved alcohol-facilitated assault.

Legally, valid consent must be 'freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific.' Intoxication can compromise or negate this consent, making any sexual acts non-consensual regardless of initial willingness. Prosecutor Julie Whitby told jurors Alford was 'fully aware' both girls were under 16 and intoxicated.

Alford denies all charges, arguing he was misled about the girls' ages and that one had told him she was 17 and made advances. He claims he resisted and did not engage in sexual contact. Alford also alleges attempts at extortion by the girls, but prosecutors say no supporting evidence was found in digital communications.

Trial Challenges and Broader Implications

Cases involving alcohol-facilitated sexual assault often face challenges around victim credibility and inconsistent testimonies impacted by intoxication. The defence's claims of mistaken consent and extortion also complicate proceedings.

Beyond this individual case, the trial has reignited discussions about sexual consent education and the importance of recognising how alcohol affects the ability to consent. Victims' difficulties in reporting abuse, especially when intoxicated, underscore wider societal issues.

Background and Public Interest

Alford first rose to fame in the 1980s with the BBC's Grange Hill and later starred in London's Burning in the 1990s. He also had a brief music career with three UK Top 30 singles. Legal troubles, including a jail sentence for drug offences in 1999, have since overshadowed his career.

The case has drawn significant media attention in the UK and internationally, with ongoing coverage focused on the victim testimonies, the evidence presented, and Alford's defence. Trial proceedings continue at St Albans Crown Court, with updates expected as the case unfolds.