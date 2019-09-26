John Krasinski marked the end of filming for 'A Quiet Place 2' with a photo of himself and his wife, Emily Blunt, holding hands. The snap shows the couple walking along a familiar-looking path.

The bridge is the same one featured in the first film, where the Abbots crossed while in search of a safe haven. The place is memorable in a tragic way. They lost a member of their family to a monster on the very same sandy path.

Well... thatâ€™s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

The photo Krasinski shared may be part of the sequel. If so, it could be a flashback scene since the actor's character was mauled to death near the end of the first film. Blunt, who will reprise her role as Evelyn, has since favoured the idea of using flashbacks in "A Quiet Place 2" to share a more information about the Abbot family. This would be fitting, given that the first film did not share any details about them.

"In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I'm not quite sure because I think actually it's now what's the next chapter and what happens next...I think people feel very invested in this family," Blunt told Entertainment Weekly.

Krasinksi returned to direct and write the sequel. The thought of doing a follow-up initially didn't interest him. He eventually got around to it because the story called to him. He told Deadline that there "are so many things to see now" since "everyone else in the world is experiencing this." He wants to show how this new world "looks like from another perspective."

"The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it."

"A Quiet Place 2" opens in theaters on March 2020. New cast members in the sequel include Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy.